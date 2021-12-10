Home / India News / Terrorists attack police in Kashmir’s Bandipora; 2 cops dead
Terrorists attack police in Kashmir’s Bandipora; 2 cops dead

  • Constables Mohd Sultan and Fayaz Ahmad were killed when terrorists opened fire at the police team in Bandipora’s Gulshan Chowk
Security forces at Bandipora’s Gulshan Chowk(ANI)
Published on Dec 10, 2021 06:13 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Two cops succumbed to their injuries on Friday after terrorists attacked a police team in Bandipora in north Kashmir. The area has been cordoned off by the police.

Constables Mohd Sultan and Fayaz Ahmad were killed when terrorists opened fire at the police team in Bandipora’s Gulshan Chowk. 

“Terrorists fired upon a police party at Gulshan Chowk area of Bandipora. In this terror incident, 02 police personnel namely SgCT Mohd Sultan and Ct Fayaz Ahmad got injured and attained martyrdom. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow,” the police said in a tweet. 

Bandipora witnessed another attack on security personnel last month at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Bandipora’s Sumbal. No damage however was caused as the grenade missed its intended target, CRPF personnel told news agency PTI. The district earlier in October also witnessed a grenade attack which led to six civilians, including a woman, being injured.

jammu and kashmir
