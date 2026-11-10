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T’gana women’s panel questions fertility centres over illegal IVFs

The Telangana Women’s Commission on Monday questioned the authorities of five fertility centres in Hyderabad over the allegations pertaining to the collection of oocytes (eggs) from poor women in exchange of money and using them in illegal IVF procedures, days after nine people were arrested in connection with the alleged racket in the state, an official said.

Published on: Nov 10, 2026, 07:49:10 IST
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
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The Telangana Women’s Commission on Monday questioned the authorities of five fertility centres in Hyderabad over the allegations pertaining to the collection of oocytes (eggs) from poor women in exchange of money and using them in illegal IVF procedures, days after nine people were arrested in connection with the alleged racket in the state, an official said.

India News
India News

Commission chairman Nerella Sarada, who issued notices to five fertility centres — Indira IVF, Narmada Fertility, Oasis Fertility, Sadguru ART Centre and Padmaja Fertility Centre — after registering a suo motu case on November 7, summoned representatives of these centres for questioning.

The commission questioned the managing directors, medical superintendents and centre heads of the respective facilities to ascertain whether prescribed regulations were violated while collecting eggs from women.

According to an official, the commission is expected to take a decision on further action after assessing their responses and determining whether any violations of the prescribed norms took place.

“The representatives appeared before commission chairperson and submitted explanations along with records and details relating to egg retrieval procedures carried out at their centres,” an official of the commission said.

According to Malkajgiri police commissioner B Sumathi, nine persons were arrested in connection with the racket, which was being operated from Venkateswara Colony under Saroornagar police station.

She said the prime accused, identified as Durga Prasad, who lured girls from different states to Hyderabad with the promise of money lured girls from across the country and accommodated at Shetty Working Women’s Hostel in Venkateswara Colony. He collected eggs from them every month.

She said Prasad supplied the eggs collected from the girls to various corporate hospitals and fertility centres at high prices.

“Acting on a tip-off, the Saroornagar police arrested Prasad and his eight associates. As many as 15 women from the hostel were taken to Osmania Hospital for medical check-up from where they were sent to shelter homes,” Sumathi said.

The police also raided an apartment in Begumpet Prakash Nagar and rescued eight women from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha, who were paid money for donating eggs. “The racket was being run under the name of a working women’s hostel,” the commissioner said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
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