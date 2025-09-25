‘That waistline!’: Shashi Tharoor meets 22-year-old self in AI image

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor took to social media to offer a nostalgic yet humorous take on ageing after he received an AI-generated image from fans who placed him face-to-face with his 22-year-old self in the edited image. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor called the image a mix of "swagger" and a “scraggly beard.(X/ Shashi Tharoor)

The image, which is now viral on X, recreated a youthful Tharoor based on a few old pictures from his early days at the United Nations when he was working with refugees.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Tharoor reflected on the AI rendition, calling it a mix of "swagger" and a “scraggly beard.”

The Congress leader also admitted feeling "torn between envy" for the confidence of his younger avatar and "amusement" at his youthful appearance.

"Some fans sent me this AI edit, putting me face-to-face with my 22-year-old self. That's a generated likeness of me in my first months at the UN, based on a couple of pix taken during my work for refugees. I find myself torn between envy at this avatar's swagger and amusement at his scraggly beard. The decades have done me good, I must say. But what I wouldn't give to have the waistline of this younger chap!" Tharoor wrote on X.

Meanwhile, on the political front, Tharoor, an MP from Kerala, cancelled his visit to West Bengal's Kolkata due to flooding.

In a post on X, Tharoor also expressed grief over the loss of lives due to the disaster in Eastern India City.

"Saddened to hear about the devastating floods, the loss of life, flooded streets and homes, stranded cars& buses, and worse, in Kolkata. I was to speak there today and tomorrow, but have cancelled my visit in the circumstances and am nursing a sore throat at home instead. My best wishes to the City of Joy for a speedy recovery from its current distress," Tharoor posted on X.