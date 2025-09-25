Snake swims with fish in its mouth in flooded backyard of Kolkata home: ‘Bro proved that he is Bengali’

Videos of flooded streets in Kolkata have taken over social media, and one in particular has shocked the internet. This video captures a snake swimming in a flooded area, with a fish in its mouth. Snippet showing a snake with a fish in its mouth in Kolkata. (Instagram/@thisgirldaydreams)

“Kolkata and its little perks, right before Durga Pujo,” Instagram user Atreyee Mitra wrote while sharing the video. The scene taken from inside a house shows a snake navigating a flooded area while holding a fish in its mouth. The clip opens with a text which reads, “Just Kolkata things.”

Many in the comments section said that the snake in the video was a Checkered keelback, colloquially called Jol Dhora.

The video has prompted a series of witty remarks about Kolkata's love for fish, an integral part of Bengali cuisine.

Take a look at the video:

How did social media react?

An individual joked, “Bro proved that he is Bengali.” Another tweeted, “Kolkata may saap also wants to eat mach bhaat (In Kolkata, snakes also want to eat rice and fish).”

A third expressed, “Bhai aaj full party karega (He will be partying today).” A fourth wrote, “Kolkata moment.”

Kolkata rain highlights:

Kolkata faced severe flooding after an intense downpour lashed the city. Several videos capturing the dire and chaotic situation at the City of Joy have surfaced on social media. One clip shows a Rolls-Royce Ghost abandoned in the middle of a waterlogged street, while others show employees navigating flooded roads to reach their workplace.

Residential areas and businesses in the city have been grappling with waterlogging. The flooding came days before Durga Puja, the biggest annual festival in the region. Flood-like situations in Kolkata have claimed several lives.