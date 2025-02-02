The good, the bad, and the risky: Experts explain why women shouldn't ‘drink like a man’

In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times’ Kumkum Chadha, Dr. Randhir Sud, Chairperson of the Department of Gastroenterology at Medanta Hospital, and Dr. Subhash Gupta, Chairperson of the Centre for Liver at Max Hospital, discussed the truth behind alcohol consumption, debunking several popular myths. India’s per capita alcohol consumption in 2019 was 4.9 liters, a figure expected to rise to 6.7 liters by 2030.(Representative Image/Shutterstock)

Alcohol has long been a subject of debate—celebrated in social gatherings, linked to cultural traditions, yet shadowed by serious health risks. While some believe a glass of wine promotes heart health or that moderate drinking is harmless, leading medical experts are now unequivocally stating otherwise.

Medical experts have time and again highlighted the grave health risks associated with alcohol consumption, which is predicted to rise substantially in India by 2030.

Dr. Sud and Dr. Gupta challenged widespread misconceptions about alcohol, including the belief that moderate drinking offers health benefits, that alcohol is less harmful than smoking, and that its effects differ significantly between men and women.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), alcohol consumption is responsible for approximately 2.6 million deaths worldwide each year, accounting for 4.7% of all deaths globally. In India, the rate of alcohol-attributable deaths per 100,000 people stands at 38.5, surpassing that of China.

India’s per capita alcohol consumption in 2019 was 4.9 liters, a figure expected to rise to 6.7 liters by 2030.

Dr. Sud explained, “There was a time when studies from Scandinavian countries suggested that moderate drinkers lived longer and led happier lives. However, these studies lacked rigorous methodology. With more stringent scientific data now available, it is abundantly clear that no amount of alcohol is safe for the body.”

Both doctors underscored that alcohol is just as detrimental as smoking. While smoking is widely known for causing severe lung diseases, alcohol inflicts significant damage on the liver and contributes to a range of social and psychological problems. Additionally, research shows that alcohol poses a cancer risk comparable to smoking, further debunking the myth that it is a safer alternative.

The doctors also explained that alcohol consumption is not gender-neutral. Women, due to higher blood concentrations, are more susceptible to the harmful effects of alcohol than men. Dr. Sud pointed out that women typically drink less water, which leads to a higher concentration of alcohol in their blood, even with smaller amounts consumed.

Dr. Sud and Dr. Gupta also dispelled the misconception that certain alcoholic beverages, such as wine or beer, are less harmful. They emphasised that the risk lies in the amount of alcohol consumed rather than the type of drink. While beer typically contains between 4.6% and 11% alcohol and wine ranges from 11% to 14%, both can lead to significant long-term damage. “The alcohol in beer or wine enters the bloodstream more gradually, which may reduce immediate harm. However, the risk of chronic damage remains just as severe,” explained Dr. Sud.

Both doctors unequivocally stated that no amount or type of alcohol is entirely safe. “Any amount will cause harm, sooner or later,” emphasized Dr. Gupta.

The excerpts have been transcribed by Hinduja Verma

