Wednesday, Jun 05, 2024
These Lok Sabha candidates won by record margin, BJP's Shankar Lalwani tops

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jun 05, 2024 07:43 AM IST

Shankar Lalwani, the sitting MP from Madhya Pradesh's Indore, by a margin of 11.72 lakh votes, according to the Election Commission.

At least five candidates, including as many as four from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), broke all previous records for the highest victory margin in a Lok Sabha election. The counting of votes for the 2024 general elections, conducted in seven phases beginning April 19 and which concluded on June 1, was held on Tuesday.

Shankar Lalwani, BJP MP from Indore (ANI)
Shankar Lalwani, BJP MP from Indore (ANI)

Shankar Lalwani (BJP): The incumbent MP from Madhya Pradesh's Indore Lok Sabha constituency retained the seat, winning by a margin of 11.72 lakh votes, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). 

Also Read: NOTA second in Indore where Congress candidate switched to BJP at last minute

Rakibul Hussain (Congress): Assam's Dhubri constituency saw Rakibul Hussain of the Congress win by a margin of 10.12 lakh votes, as per the ECI.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan (BJP): The former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, given ticket from Vidisha, was 8.21 lakh votes ahead of his nearest challenger.

CR Paatil (BJP): The president of BJP's state unit in Gujarat, a party bastion, registered victory by a margin of 7.73 lakh votes from the Navasari constituency, from where he is now a four-term MP. Previously, 

Amit Shah (BJP): The Union home minister and sitting MP from Gujarat's Gandhinagar who contested the seat for a second time, won by a margin of 7.44 lakh votes.

Candidates who won by over 5 lakh votes

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia won from Madhya Pradesh's Guna by more than 5.40 lakh votes.

Other such names include the BJP's Gujarat candidate: Rajpalsingh Jadav from Panchmahal (5.09 lakh) and Hemang Joshi from Vadodara (5.82 lakh), and its nominees from Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, Alok Sharma (5.01 lakh), and Sudheer Gupta from Mandsour (over 5 lakh).

The saffron party's Mahesh Sharma won from Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar by 5.59 lakh votes while its candidate from Raipur in Chattisgarh, Brijmohan, Agarwal secured a margin of 5.75 lakh.

(With PTI inputs)

 

 

News / India News / These Lok Sabha candidates won by record margin, BJP's Shankar Lalwani tops
