‘They can try and see’: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray dares BJP to poach MLAs

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 14:06 IST

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday dared the Bharatiya Janata Party to lure away members of his party hours after the BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra on the back of the support of NCP’s Ajit Pawar.

Uddhav Thackeray said his party is together in this fight with Sharad “Pawar saheb” after the stunning turn of events earlier in the morning.

“They can try and see. Maharashtra is not going to sleep tonight,” Uddhav Thackeray said on being asked if there is any fear of Sena MLAs going with the BJP.

The Sena chief was speaking during a joint press conference with Nationalist Congress chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai.

“Our politics is not like a soap opera on TV. Our politics is one of transparency,” Uddhav Thackeray said.

The Sena chief called the BJP’s move as “nothing but disrespect towards the Constitution of India and the mandate of the people of Maharashtra”.

“This is not happening in Maharashtra only… The BJP is following this all over the country. The BJP is forming governments with people like Dushyant Chautala, who spoke against them all along. The BJP must go back and introspect…,” he said.

“This is nothing but a political surgical strike that the BJP has done. We will stand together and we will form the government in Maharashtra,” said Uddhav Thackeray.

Sharad Pawar said the BJP doesn’t have the numbers to form a government in Maharashtra and along they will form the government with the Shiv Sena.

“We are confident that they will not be able to prove majority on the floor test. They do not have the numbers,” Sharad Pawar said.

He claimed only 10 to 11 members of legislative assembly from his party are with Ajit Pawar and paraded three of them.

“All the MLAs who are going must know that there is an anti-defection law and the possibility of them losing their assembly membership is high,” Sharad Pawar said.

Three legislators of the NCP said during the press conference that they were “misled by Ajit Pawar” and called for a meeting and taken to Raj Bhawan.

The dramatic turn of events in the state came after the BJP staged a coup and seized power in the politically crucial state. It came amid the NCP’s negotiations with the Shiv Sena along with the Congress to form an alliance till late on Friday.

Sharad Pawar had said on Friday they were ready to form a government under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray.

And on Saturday, the BJP staked claim to form the next government in Maharashtra late on Friday on the strength of its own 105 legislators along with the NCP’s 54 and 11 Independent legislators, a senior BJP leader said on Saturday.

The national party now claims it has the support of 170 legislators, 25 more than the 145 lawmakers needed for the majority mark in the 288-member house. The party has been given a week until November 30 to prove their majority on the floor of the assembly.