Thick smog blankets Gurugram as AQI touches 321; Gwal Pahari worst at 375

The air quality in Gurugram remained in the ‘very poor’ category as a thick layer of smog engulfed the city on Wednesday morning. The city’s overall air quality index (AQI) stood at 321 around 8am, according to data from Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) Sameer app.
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All four air quality monitoring stations in the city were functional, with Gwal Pahari recording the worst AQI at 375, followed by Teri Gram at 339. Vikas Sadan recorded an AQI of 264, while Sector 51 was relatively better at 207.
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The haze was visible across residential neighbourhoods and major roads during the morning hours. Despite the poor air quality, several residents were seen stepping out for their morning walks, with some wearing masks as they made their way through parks and neighbourhood streets.
Deep Dive
What was Gurugram’s AQI, and which monitoring station recorded the worst reading?
Gurugram’s AQI was 321 around 8am on Wednesday, in the ‘very poor’ category. Gwal Pahari recorded the highest reading at 375, followed by Teri Gram at 339.
What does an AQI of 321 mean in Gurugram?
An AQI of 321 falls in the ‘very poor’ category. Readings from 301 to 400 are classified as ‘very poor’, while readings from 201 to 300 are ‘poor’.
What pollution-control restrictions were introduced in Gurugram?
Dust-generating construction and demolition activities were banned from November 5 to 20, and government and private offices were directed to limit physical attendance to 50%. Some essential services and nationally important projects were exempted.
The pollution levels come amid a series of measures announced by the district administration and pollution control authorities to curb emissions.
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The pollution levels come amid a series of measures announced by the district administration and pollution control authorities to curb emissions.
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Deputy commissioner Uttam Singh has ordered a ban on dust-generating construction and demolition activities across the district from November 5 to 20. Government and private offices have also been directed to limit physical attendance to 50% during this period, with the remaining employees working from home.
Meanwhile, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has intensified action against construction sites violating dust-mitigation norms, including the closure of ten sites in Gurugram North on Monday.
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers.
She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player.
Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting.
For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.
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Home/India News/Thick smog blankets Gurugram as AQI touches 321; Gwal Pahari worst at 375
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