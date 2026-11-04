Gurugram police impound motorcycle carrying 56 traffic challans worth ₹1.82 lakh; issue 13,000 challans in single day
The motorcycle's records revealed 56 pending challans, mostly for not wearing a helmet or having a number plate, carrying a penalty of ₹1.82 lakh.
Gurugram traffic police on Tuesday impounded a motorcycle carrying 56 pending challans amounting to ₹1.82 lakh during a routine check near Sikanderpur Power House.
The motorcycle was intercepted by a traffic police team led by zonal officer Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Kanwaljeet during an inspection. Furthermore, the driver failed to provide the required vehicle documents, according to an official statement by the police.
A subsequent inspection of the vehicle's records revealed 56 pending challans, carrying a cumulative penalty of ₹182,500. Most challans were for not wearing a helmet, not having a number plate, and operating the vehicle without valid insurance. The motorcycle was impounded and taken to the designated police parking facility.
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Gurugram police issue over 13,000 challans
Meanwhile, the Gurugram traffic police issued more than 13,000 challans for various violations on November 2 as part of a special enforcement drive. At least 151 vehicles were impounded for running without number plates.
Police issued 2,123 challans for wrong parking, 612 for wrong-side driving, and 415 for lane violations. These violations, particularly unauthorised parking and wrong-side driving, remain a concern in Gurugram as they obstruct traffic movement and increase the risk of road accidents.
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The traffic police had relied on CCTV surveillance, technology-based monitoring and personnel deployed at major road junctions to detect violations and identify repeat offenders.
Gurugram Police has intensified its enforcement drive, penalising motorists for traffic violations, including driving without number plates and jumping traffic signals.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
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