Third rape case against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna after fresh complaint

Bengaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating allegations of mass sexual abuse against Janata Dal (S) lawmaker Prajwal Revanna has registered a third rape case against him, based on a complaint filed by a woman who worked as a maid for the Revanna family, a senior SIT officer familiar with the matter said on Friday, asking not to be named. Revanna was suspended from the Janata Dal (Secular) after a huge cache of explicit videos allegedly showing him sexually abusing several women became public. (PTI)

Revanna was suspended from the Janata Dal (Secular) after a huge cache of explicit videos allegedly showing him sexually abusing several women became public hours after polling for the Hassan Lok Sabha seat on April 26. He is the grandson of former prime minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda and was the NDA candidate in the April 26 Lok Sabha election in Hassan.

Revanna, believed to be in Germany is yet to appear before the SIT. He had earlier sought time till Tuesday to appear before the team. It is not clear when he will return to the country.

According to a senior SIT officer, the fresh First Information Report (FIR) against Revanna was registered on May 8 in Bengaluru, based on a complaint filed by the woman seen in one of the leaked videos. The woman recorded her statement before a magistrate in Bengaluru on Thursday under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The FIR has been registered by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) under sections 376(2)(k) (repeated rape of the same woman), 376(2)(k) (rape by a person in a position of power), 506 (criminal intimidation), 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (using force to disrobe a woman), and 354C (voyeurism) of the Indian Penal Code, and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act (IT Act), the officer added.

According to the SIT, the complainant is in her 60s and was rescued from a farmhouse in Kalenahalli village of Mysuru district on May 4. The SIT alleged that she was kidnapped on the instructions of Revanna’s father and JD(S) MLA HD Revanna.

The first case was registered against Revanna and his father for alleged sexual harassment at the Holenarsipura police station in Hassan district on April 28, based on a complaint by a woman who worked in their house. On May 2, a second FIR was registered against HD Revanna and his confidant Sathish Babanna in Mysuru for allegedly abducting the woman.

HD Revanna was arrested on May 4 on the basis of the complaint filed by the woman, and is currently in judicial custody.

This is the third FIR against Prajwal Revanna. The stemmed from accusations made by a woman who also worked as a maid for the Revanna family.

The second complaint, lodged on May 2 with the Hassan police, came from a 44-year-old political worker who accused the MP of repeated rape.