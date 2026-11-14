The Samajwadi Party has always stood with young people, said party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday, when asked about his views on the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and the protests led by the outfit, one of which led to the resignation of education minister over examination irregularities.
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“When these young people saw how the government was playing with their children's futures, they came out and protested. Not just the students, but their parents also joined them. This movement has made people more aware,” Akhilesh Yadav said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2026. Track live here
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Gen Z and the younger generation are clear about what they want, he said, adding that they do not want false promises. “They want clarity about what is possible and what is not.”
“Given the reach of social media and the penetration of the internet in society today, you cannot get away with lying to people. Ultimately, even the Prime Minister had to acknowledge the issue, and a minister had to be removed. That was the biggest achievement of the youth,” Yadav said.
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He said he was happy to see youth from UP and Bihar turn up in large numbers to the protests.
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He said he was happy to see youth from UP and Bihar turn up in large numbers to the protests.
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“I am happy that during the protests, young people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar came to Delhi in large numbers and participated. They came on their own. Nobody helped them or made arrangements for their food, water, accommodation…,” Yadav said.
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Home/India News/‘Youngsters don’t want false promises': Akhilesh Yadav on youth, CJP and recent protests
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