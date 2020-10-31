e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Three cops held over custodial death allegations in Bihar

Three cops held over custodial death allegations in Bihar

Software engineer Asutosh Pathak, 30, died in custody after he was picked up when he was visiting home for Durga Puja holidays

india Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 14:05 IST
Avinash Kumar
Avinash Kumar
Hindustan Times
The victim died a day after he was picked up after he got into an argument with a neighbour on October 24.
The victim died a day after he was picked up after he got into an argument with a neighbour on October 24.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Three policemen have been arrested in Bihar’s Naugachhia for allegedly torturing software engineer Asutosh Pathak, 30, to death after picking him up while he was home for the Durga Puja holidays. Pathak died a day after he was picked up after he got into an argument with a neighbour on October 24.

The three have been identified as Shiv Balak Prasad, Raju Paswan, and Manoj Choudhary. Another accused, station house officer Ranjit Kumar Mandal, remains on the run. Mandal, who has been suspended, has been named in the First Information Report, or FIR, in the case along with the driver of a police vehicle.

Naugachhia police superintendent Swapna Ji Meshram said a Special Investigation Team has been formed and asked to investigate the matter. Meshram said they have ordered the arrest of the absconding policemen.

A delegation of local residents met Meshram and demanded Rs 25 lakh compensation, a government job for Pathak’s kin, and dismissal of the policemen involved.

Deputy inspector general Sujit Kumar said Meshram has been directed to ensure an impartial inquiry. “Follow up action would be taken on the basis of the inquiry report.”

tags
top news
Will provide 19 lakh job opportunities in Bihar, says BJP chief Nadda
Will provide 19 lakh job opportunities in Bihar, says BJP chief Nadda
Work, don’t show off: PM Modi’s mantra for young probationers
Work, don’t show off: PM Modi’s mantra for young probationers
DC vs MI LIVE: Mumbai Indians opt to bowl, Praveen Dubey makes debut for DC
DC vs MI LIVE: Mumbai Indians opt to bowl, Praveen Dubey makes debut for DC
Ladakh temperature drops to sub-zero, focus shifts to countering Chinese Navy
Ladakh temperature drops to sub-zero, focus shifts to countering Chinese Navy
As Covid-19 cases soar in Delhi, health minister Satyendar Jain lists reasons
As Covid-19 cases soar in Delhi, health minister Satyendar Jain lists reasons
Bihar Poll Live: UP CM Yogi Adityanath promises development for all
Bihar Poll Live: UP CM Yogi Adityanath promises development for all
Covid-19: Antibody therapy may lower hospitalisations, emergency visits, study finds
Covid-19: Antibody therapy may lower hospitalisations, emergency visits, study finds
KXIP vs RR Review, DC vs MI & RCB vs SRH Preview on Battleground T20
KXIP vs RR Review, DC vs MI & RCB vs SRH Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In