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Three killed in gunfight between suspected NSCN-IM and ZUF-J cadres in Manipur’s Noney district

Three people were killed in a gunfight between suspected NSCN-IM and ZUF-J cadres in Manipur’s Noney district, while a passenger vehicle came under fire in Ukhrul.

Updated on: Nov 4, 2026, 18:48:06 IST
By Thomas Ngangom, Imphal
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At least three people were killed in a gunfight between suspected armed cadres of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isaac Muivah (NSCN-IM) and the Zeliangrong United Front-Jenchui (ZUF-J) at Taodaijang in Manipur’s Noney district on Wednesday, police officers said.

Police officers said that the gunfight started at around 3.30am, about 19km east of Nungba police station.
Police officers said that the gunfight started at around 3.30am, about 19km east of Nungba police station.

Police officers said that the gunfight started at around 3.30am, about 19km east of Nungba police station.

The deceased were identified as Aihung Khumba (22) from Noney district’s Pungmol, Meijanthui Thaimei (25) from Gangluan Part IV and Gainingam Kamei (20) from Awangkhul. It is yet to be ascertained which armed group they belonged to.

Police officers said that after the autopsies were performed at the community health centre in Nungba following due procedure, the bodies were handed over to their family members.

Meanwhile, the Rongmei Naga Luphuam, a Rongmei Naga community and women’s organisation, appealed to the armed groups, using loudspeakers, to cease hostilities with each other.

Besides, unknown armed people at TM Kasom in Manipur’s Ukhrul district, along National Highway 202 (Imphal-Nagaland via Ukhrul), opened fire towards a passenger vehicle coming from Imphal to Ukhrul on Wednesday evening. However, officials confirmed that no injuries were reported in the incident.

The ethnic clashes in Manipur first began between the Meitei and Kuki communities before involving almost every community. The state’s Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities have shut each other out from the areas they dominate since the ethnic clashes began in May 2023, leaving at least 260 people dead and displacing 60,000.

 
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