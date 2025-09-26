Three killed in separate road accidents in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum and Giridih

At least six persons died in two road accidents in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum and Giridih on Friday, police said. The incidents occurred at Baharagora in East Singhbhum and Badkitand in Giridih.(ANI file photo)

A car travelling from Kolkata to Jamshedpur rammed into the rear of a heavy vehicle near Jharia More on National Highway-18 in East Singhbhum district in the early hours of Friday, killing three persons, a police officer said.

“Their bodies were extricated from the mangled vehicle,” he said.

Later in the day, the bodies were sent for post-mortem to Ghatshila Sub-Divisional Hospital.

Giridih SP Vimal Kumar told PTI that a passenger vehicle collided with a speeding truck near Badkitand forest along the Giridih-Dhanbad Main Road, leading to the death of three persons on the spot, and leaving six others injured.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem at Giridih Sadar Hospital.

The injured were undergoing treatment in hospital.