Tiger, Leopard and Kuno Cheetah sighted in rare encounter at Ranthambore Tiger Reserve

The rare spectacle occurred in a rugged, lesser-traveled section of the reserve and was witnessed by a group of tourists and photographers. Arijeet Banerjee, Rajasthan’s Head of Forest, expressed his astonishment on X (formerly Twitter), noting that while tigers are expected, the simultaneous presence of a strolling leopard and a cheetah was a "shocker" that highlights the unpredictable dynamics of the jungle.

The "triple sighting," confirmed by the Rajasthan Forest Department, has been described by experts as an unprecedented and ‘rare’ encounter of three distinct apex predators in a single frame.

It was an interesting spectacle at Rajasthan's Ranthambore Tiger Reserve when a tiger, a leopard, and an African cheetah were spotted simultaneously in Zone 9 of the wildlife reserve on Sunday.

The cheetah, identified as KP-2, is a known wanderer from Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park. After crossing the Chambal River into Rajasthan last week, its journey took a significant turn following the historic sighting. On Sunday evening, after hunting a goat on the forest periphery, KP-2 moved out of the reserve and into the Shyam Vatika area. The feline is currently taking cover in a field bordering the Housing Board Colony and Jinapur in Sawai Madhopur.

In response, a specialized joint team from Ranthambore and Kuno National Park, led by DFO Manas Singh, has established a camp at the site. Officials are currently utilizing advanced tracking equipment to monitor the cheetah's vitals and movements around the clock.

Officials from Kuno have been briefed for a potential tranquilization and rescue mission. The local administration remains on alert, working to balance the safe recovery of the wandering cheetah with the security of the citizens of Sawai Madhopur.