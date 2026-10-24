Tiger Shroff's shooters received real-time updates, instructions based on media coverage

The three men accused of opening fire at actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai allegedly received live updates about the police investigation from their handlers, who monitored news coverage of the incident to help them evade arrest. The accused were caught aboard a train in Kota on October 19, a day after the shooting.

Ankit Khatri, Sameer Khatak and Jatin Panchal, who allegedly provided logistical support in the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff, were produced before a Qilla court in Mumbai. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Communication through messaging platforms such as Signal and Zangi are among the key angles being examined as investigators probe the use of encrypted communication applications by the accused to plan the attack on Tiger Shroff and evade arrest.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Sources told news agency PTI that according to the Mumbai Police Crime Branch, one of the main suspects received an urgent message while the trio was on the run. After television channels aired visuals of the attack, he was allegedly told: "Tumhare chehre aa gaye hain, nikal jao waha se" (Your faces are out, get out of there).

Three accused changed transport modes to evade police

The firing took place on the evening of October 18 in Mumbai's Juhu area, when two shooters allegedly fired several rounds at Shroff's car. The actor escaped relatively unhurt, while his driver and a vlogger sustained injuries.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The incident triggered an investigation spanning multiple states, leading to the arrest of ten individuals from Rajasthan, UP and Haryana. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident triggered an investigation spanning multiple states, leading to the arrest of ten individuals from Rajasthan, UP and Haryana. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The three key accused, identified as Phool Singh (18), Rehan Rahisuddin Ansari (18) and Rithik Mahto (22), were intercepted by Kota Police in Rajasthan on October 19. They remain in police custody until October 31.

Investigators believe that information about the recovery of the attackers' motorcycle in Andheri and their subsequent train journey was passed on to them by their handlers as soon as the developments appeared in the media.

"The constant feed prompted the trio to frequently shift modes of transport, moving from a motorcycle to a train, followed by a cab, before planning to board a bus from Surat," police sources said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The trio reportedly faced a delay at the Surat bus terminal, forcing them to board another train. Mumbai Police alerted their counterparts in Kota, leading to the accused being apprehended.

Signal, Zangi communication under investigation

Crime Branch sources told news agency PTI that an analysis of digital evidence indicated that Rehan remained in frequent contact with others through Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services. Investigators are examining internet-based applications such as Signal or Zangi, which do not require mobile numbers for registration, as part of the probe.

Mumbai Police have named gangster Anil Pandit as a wanted accused in the case. Pandit, an alleged associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang believed to be operating from the US, had claimed responsibility for the October 18 firing in a social media post.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(With inputs from PTI, HT correspondent)