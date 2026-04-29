Tight fight in Bengal, Congress-led UDF comeback in Kerala: Exit poll results of 4 states decoded

The second and last phase of voting for the West Bengal assembly elections ended on Wednesday. After polling closed, exit poll estimates for West Bengal, along with Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam, were released. People show their Voter ID card to cast vote on 2nd phase and final phase of West Bengal Legislative Assembly Election. 2026. (Samir Jana/HT)

According to several exit polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to sweep Assam. In Tamil Nadu, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Indian National Congress (INC) alliance is expected to come out ahead. In Kerala, projections favour the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). For West Bengal, forecasts remain divided.

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Counting of votes for all these states, along with Puducherry, will take place on May 4 (Saturday).

West Bengal exit poll 2026: People's Pulse projected a Trinamool Congress (TMC) victory in Bengal, giving the ruling party 177 to 187 seats. The BJP is expected to win between 95 and 110 seats, according to the survey.

Matrize and P-Marq, however, indicated an advantage for the BJP in Bengal. Matrize gave the BJP 146-161 seats and the TMC 125-140 seats. P-Marq estimated 150-175 seats for the BJP and 118-138 for the TMC.

According to the Poll Diary exit poll, the BJP is projected to emerge ahead in West Bengal with 142-171 seats. The TMC+ alliance is estimated to win 99-127 seats. The Left Front+ is predicted to secure 2-3 seats, while Congress may get 3-5 seats.

According to the JVC exit poll, the contest is expected to be close. The TMC+ is projected to win 131-152 seats in West Bengal, while the BJP may secure 138-159 seats.

Follow Bengal exit poll results here.

Assam exit poll 2026: Most pollsters projected a BJP-led win in Assam. The People's Pulse exit poll said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) could win 68 to 72 seats, while the INC+ alliance may get 22 to 26 seats.

The Matrize exit poll projected 85 to 95 seats for the NDA, while the INC+ alliance was estimated at 25 to 32 seats.

The Axis My India exit poll suggested the NDA may secure 88 to 100 seats in Assam, while the INC+ alliance could get 24 to 36 seats.

According to the Poll Diary exit poll, the NDA is projected to secure a clear lead in Assam with 86-101 seats. The INC+ alliance is estimated to win 15-26 seats. The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) may get 2-5 seats.

As per the P-Marq exit poll, NDA is projected to win 82-94 seats in Assam, while INC+ may secure 30-40 seats.

According to the JVC exit poll, NDA is predicted to win 88-101 seats, while INC+ may secure 23-33 seats.

Kerala exit poll 2026: In Kerala, most pollsters predicted a Congress-led UDF comeback.

The People's Pulse exit poll projected 55 to 65 seats for the Left Democratic Front (LDF), while the UDF was estimated to win 75 to 85 seats.

The Matrize exit poll gave the LDF 60 to 65 seats. The UDF may win 70 to 75 seats, while the NDA is projected to secure three to five seats.

The Axis My India exit poll suggested the LDF may win 49 to 62 seats in Kerala, while the UDF could secure 78 to 90 seats. The NDA is projected to get zero to three seats, as per the survey.

According to the P-Marq exit poll, LDF is projected to win 60-65 seats in Kerala, while UDF may secure 70-75 seats. NDA is estimated to get 3-5 seats, while others are projected to get 0 seats.

As per the JVC exit poll, LDF is predicted to win 52-61 seats, while UDF may secure 72-84 seats. NDA is projected to get 3-7 seats, while others are estimated at 0 seats.

Tamil Nadu exit poll 2026: The People's Pulse exit poll projected 125 to 145 seats for the DMK-INC+ alliance in Tamil Nadu. The NDA is estimated to win 65 to 80 seats, while TVK may secure 18 to 24 seats.

The Matrize exit poll predicted 122 to 132 seats for the DMK-INC+ alliance. The NDA may get 87 to 100 seats, while TVK is estimated to win 10 to 12 seats.

According to the P-Marq exit poll, DMK-INC+ is projected to win 125-145 seats in Tamil Nadu, while NDA may secure 65-85 seats. TVK is estimated to get 16-26 seats, while others are projected at 1-6 seats.

The Axis My India exit poll predicted a huge debut for Vijay's TVK. It expects DMK-INC+ to win 92-110 seats in Tamil Nadu, while NDA may secure 22-32 seats. TVK is estimated to get 98-120 seats, while Others have not been given a separate projection.

However, the JVC exit poll gave the NDA a clear edge. According to the poll, the DMK-INC+ is predicted to win 75-95 seats, while the NDA may secure 128-147 seats. TVK is projected to get 8-15 seats, while others are estimated at 0 seats.