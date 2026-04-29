Election exit poll 2026 LIVE updates: Projections expected after 6:30 pm today
Election exit poll 2026 LIVE updates: Projections for assembly elections to four states - Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal - and the Union territory of Puducherry from 6:30 pm today. Election Commission has ordered a ban on release of exit polls from 7 am April 9 till 6:30 pm today.
Election exit poll 2026 LIVE: Exit poll projections for the assembly elections to four states --- Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal --- and the Union territory of Puducherry are expected to be released by pollsters from 6:30 pm today. While voting for Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry has concluded, the second and last phase voting for West Bengal is taking place today, only after the conclusion of which can the exit poll results be released, according to Election Commission of India (ECI) rules....Read More
Along with assembly elections, assembly bypolls to eight seats across six states have also taken place. Voting for five seats - Goa (Ponda), Karnataka (Bagalkote, Devanagere), Nagaland (Koridang), and Tripura (Dharmanagar) - was held on April 9, while three seats in Gujarat (Umreth) and Maharashtra (Rahuri, Baramati) voted on April 23.
Exit poll results 2026 | Key points
-Assembly election voting: Voting for Assam, Kerala, Puducherry assembly elections happened in a single phase on April 9. Tamil Nadu also voted in one phase on April 23 along with the first phase polling for West Bengal, where the second and final leg is taking place today.
-When will results be out: Results for the assembly elections and the bypolls to eight assembly constituencies across six states will be known on May 4, the day the Election Commission counts the votes.
-Election voting time: Voting ideally takes place from 7 am and goes on till 6 pm, however, it does not end till all people in the last queues cast their franchise.
-Assembly seats: Assam has a total of 126 assembly seats, Kerala 140, Tamil Nadu 234, Bengal 294 and Puducherry 30. This makes the majority mark a party or an alliance needs to be able to form government in Assam 64, in Kerala 71, in Bengal 148 and 16 in Puducherry.
-Exit poll results time: Exit poll predictions for the ongoing election cycle will be released only after the official restriction period ends, as per EC guidelines. The Election Commission has clearly defined a “silence period” during which no voter survey results can be published or broadcast. According to the rules, media organisations are barred from conducting or releasing exit polls from 7 am on April 9 to 6:30 pm on April 29.
Election exit poll 2026 LIVE: Phase 2 polling underway in West Bengal
Election exit poll 2026 LIVE: Voting for the second and last phase of assembly elections is underway in West Bengal and will go on till 6 pm today. Voting began at 7 am.
Exit poll projections can only be released once the voting concludes, according to Election Commission of India (ECI) rules. Track all updates from voting here
Election exit poll 2026 LIVE: Where and when projections will be released
Election exit poll 2026 LIVE updates: Polling agencies are expected to release exit poll projections from 6:30 pm today for Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry.
The detailed coverage projections will be made available after the end of voting on hindustantimes.com as well as across all top news portals, in line with election rules governing publication timings.
Election exit poll 2026 LIVE: Projections expected from 6:30 pm today
Election exit poll 2026 LIVE: Exit poll projections for the assembly elections in four states - Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal - and the Union Territory of Puducherry are expected to be released from 6:30 pm on Wednesday, April 29.
While polling has concluded in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, voting in West Bengal is being held in the second and final phase on Wednesday, after which exit poll projections will be published as per Election Commission guidelines.