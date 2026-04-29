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    Voting percentage in West Bengal 2026: 78.68% polling recorded till 3 pm. Check district wise turnout

    Voting percentage in West Bengal 2026: The first phase recorded a turnout of 93.19 per cent, highest ever that West Bengal has seen.

    Updated on: Apr 29, 2026 3:49 PM IST
    Edited by Nayanika Sengupta
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    Voting percentage in West Bengal 2026 has been on the higher side for the assembly elections, with the first phase witnessing a record turnout and polling for the second being underway.

    Voting percentage in West Bengal: West Bengal LoP and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari is met with slogans by TMC cadres during his visit to the Jai Hind Bhawan polling station in the second phase of West Bengal assembly elections (ANI)
    Voting percentage in West Bengal: West Bengal LoP and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari is met with slogans by TMC cadres during his visit to the Jai Hind Bhawan polling station in the second phase of West Bengal assembly elections (ANI)

    The first phase recorded a turnout of 93.19 per cent, highest ever that West Bengal has seen, according to Election Commission of India (ECI) data. Track all updates from voting in West Bengal here

    Polling for the second and the last phase, which began at 6 am today, has recorded a voting percentage of 78.68 till 3 pm, according to ECI data.

    Voting for the first phase took place on April 23, along with the polling for Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2026.

    District wise Phase 2 voting (till 1 pm)

    Hooghly: 80.77 per cent

    Howrah: 70.73 per cent

    Kolkata North: 78 per cent

    Kolkata South: 75.38 per cent

    Nadia: 79.79 per cent

    North 24 Parganas: 77.39 per cent

    Purba Bardhaman: 83.11 per cent

    South 24 Parganas: 76.75 per cent

    District wise Phase 1 voting

    Alipurduar: 93.20 per cent

    Bankura: 92.55 per cent

    Birbhum: 94.51 per cent

    Coochbehar: 96.20 per cent

    Dakshin Dinajpur: 95.44 per cent

    Darjeeling: 88.98 per cent

    Jalpaiguri: 94.76 per cent

    Jhargram: 92.26 per cent

    Kalimpong: 83.04 per cent

    Malda: 94.79 per cent

    Murshidabad: 93.67 per cent

    Paschim Bardhaman: 90.32 per cent

    Paschim Medinipur: 92.75 per cent

    Purulia: 91.59 per cent

    Uttar Dinajpur: 94.16 per cent

    Counting of votes for the assembly elections to four states — Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal — and the Union territory of Puducherry will be taking place on May 4 along with that of bypolls to eight assembly seats across six states.

    Exit poll results today: When and where to check

    Exit poll projections for the assembly elections to four states and the Union territory of Puducherry are expected to be released from 6:30 pm today, after the conclusion of voting for the second and final phase of West Bengal.

    Detailed exit poll projections will be available on hindustantimes.com from 6:30 pm.

    In the previous assembly elections in 2021, exit pollsters had predicted a tight contest between the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

    The TMC, however, defied the polls and returned to power for the third straight term by winning 215 seats, limiting the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) tally to 77 constituencies.

    This time also, the Bengal elections are being seen as a contest primarily between the TMC and the BJP, while the Left Front, which was in power for 34 uninterrupted years before the Mamata Banerjee-government eyes a revival.

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    News/India News/Voting Percentage In West Bengal 2026: 78.68% Polling Recorded Till 3 Pm. Check District Wise Turnout
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