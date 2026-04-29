Voting percentage in West Bengal 2026: 78.68% polling recorded till 3 pm. Check district wise turnout

Voting percentage in West Bengal 2026 has been on the higher side for the assembly elections, with the first phase witnessing a record turnout and polling for the second being underway. Voting percentage in West Bengal: West Bengal LoP and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari is met with slogans by TMC cadres during his visit to the Jai Hind Bhawan polling station in the second phase of West Bengal assembly elections (ANI)

The first phase recorded a turnout of 93.19 per cent, highest ever that West Bengal has seen, according to Election Commission of India (ECI) data. Track all updates from voting in West Bengal here

Polling for the second and the last phase, which began at 6 am today, has recorded a voting percentage of 78.68 till 3 pm, according to ECI data.

Voting for the first phase took place on April 23, along with the polling for Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2026.

District wise Phase 2 voting (till 1 pm) Hooghly: 80.77 per cent

Howrah: 70.73 per cent

Kolkata North: 78 per cent

Kolkata South: 75.38 per cent

Nadia: 79.79 per cent

North 24 Parganas: 77.39 per cent

Purba Bardhaman: 83.11 per cent

South 24 Parganas: 76.75 per cent

District wise Phase 1 voting Alipurduar: 93.20 per cent

Bankura: 92.55 per cent

Birbhum: 94.51 per cent

Coochbehar: 96.20 per cent

Dakshin Dinajpur: 95.44 per cent

Darjeeling: 88.98 per cent

Jalpaiguri: 94.76 per cent

Jhargram: 92.26 per cent

Kalimpong: 83.04 per cent

Malda: 94.79 per cent

Murshidabad: 93.67 per cent

Paschim Bardhaman: 90.32 per cent

Paschim Medinipur: 92.75 per cent

Purulia: 91.59 per cent

Uttar Dinajpur: 94.16 per cent

Counting of votes for the assembly elections to four states — Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal — and the Union territory of Puducherry will be taking place on May 4 along with that of bypolls to eight assembly seats across six states.

Exit poll results today: When and where to check Exit poll projections for the assembly elections to four states and the Union territory of Puducherry are expected to be released from 6:30 pm today, after the conclusion of voting for the second and final phase of West Bengal.

Detailed exit poll projections will be available on hindustantimes.com from 6:30 pm.

In the previous assembly elections in 2021, exit pollsters had predicted a tight contest between the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The TMC, however, defied the polls and returned to power for the third straight term by winning 215 seats, limiting the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) tally to 77 constituencies.

This time also, the Bengal elections are being seen as a contest primarily between the TMC and the BJP, while the Left Front, which was in power for 34 uninterrupted years before the Mamata Banerjee-government eyes a revival.