Tigress T-2403 spotted with three cubs in Ranthambore Tiger Reserve

Tigress T-2403 was spotted with three cubs in Ranthambore Tiger Reserve in Sawai Madhopur on Sunday morning, though forest officials said the number of cubs was yet to be officially confirmed.

Tigress T-2403 with her cubs in Ranthambore Tiger Reserve in Sawai Madhopur on Sunday.

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Tourists on a morning safari in zone 8 of the reserve saw the four-and-a-half-year-old tigress walking with what appeared to be three small cubs. The sighting sparked excitement among visitors.

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Manas Singh, deputy conservator of forests, Ranthambore, said, "The forest department would use camera-trap images to confirm the number of cubs accompanying T-2403. Officials have been continuously monitoring the tigress’s movements."

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"Forest department teams are also keeping a close watch on the cubs to ensure their safety and prevent any disturbance to the family’s natural movements", Singh said.

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{{^usCountry}} The forest administration has urged tourists to strictly follow the prescribed guidelines during tiger safaris and maintain a safe distance from wildlife. Visitors have also been asked to avoid disturbing the tigress and her cubs as officials continue to monitor them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The forest administration has urged tourists to strictly follow the prescribed guidelines during tiger safaris and maintain a safe distance from wildlife. Visitors have also been asked to avoid disturbing the tigress and her cubs as officials continue to monitor them. {{/usCountry}}