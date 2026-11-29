The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday accused West Bengal police personnel of forging affidavits submitted to the Election Commission by a rival faction staking claim to the party’s name and symbol.

AITC MP Abhishek Banerjee accused West Bengal police personnel of forging affidavits submitted to the Election Commission. (ANI) more less

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At a press conference in Delhi, general secretary Abhishek Banerjee shared videos purportedly showing police personnel preparing affidavits at Kalna police station in Purba Bardhaman. “People don’t even know that affidavits have been filed in their names. The notary’s name and signature are fake. These are fake affidavits,” he said, urging the court to take suo motu cognisance.

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The two sides appeared before the ECI on Friday, where the Mamata Banerjee-led faction opposed the rival camp’s request to submit additional affidavits.

Late on Saturday, the West Bengal police said a complaint has been received, alleging that certain fabricated and fake video clips were shown at a press conference today by Shri Abhishek Banerjee, MP, in which some police personnel of West Bengal Police were allegedly implicated in the preparation of forged affidavits to benefit a particular political party.

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{{^usCountry}} In a post on X, West Bengal Police said: “A complaint has been received at Kalna PS, Purba Bardhaman, alleging that certain fabricated and fake video clips were shown at a press conference today by Shri Abhishek Banerjee, MP, in which some police personnel of West Bengal Police were allegedly implicated in the preparation of forged affidavits to benefit a particular political party.” It added that a case has been registered and a probe is being launched forthwith by the State Cyber Crime Wing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a post on X, West Bengal Police said: “A complaint has been received at Kalna PS, Purba Bardhaman, alleging that certain fabricated and fake video clips were shown at a press conference today by Shri Abhishek Banerjee, MP, in which some police personnel of West Bengal Police were allegedly implicated in the preparation of forged affidavits to benefit a particular political party.” It added that a case has been registered and a probe is being launched forthwith by the State Cyber Crime Wing. {{/usCountry}}