TMC worker held, CPI(M) leader cannot blame Hindus for vandalism, says CM Adhikari

West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari said on Friday that a Trinamool Congress worker had been arrested for vandalism at CPI(M) leader and lawyer Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya’s Kolkata home a day earlier, adding that Bhattacharya, too, would face legal action if he did not withdraw his social media post blaming Hindutva groups for the incident.

Kolkata, Oct 09 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari shakes hands with BJP MLA Ratna Debnath during the 9th MeDeVision National Convention 2026 program at R G Kar Hospital, in Kolkata on Friday. (ANI Photo) (Saikat Paul)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“I heard about the incident and asked state advocate general Surajit Nath Mitra to assure Bhattacharya that our government would not allow lawlessness. I asked the police commissioner to start a case based on Bhattacharya’s complaint,” the chief minister said.

CPI(M) state committee member Shatarup Ghosh said, “Although the chief minister has said that Guchhait is a TMC member, his social media profile shows photos of him posing with some BJP leaders.”

“I am extremely happy. The complainants have voluntarily identified themselves,” said Bhattacharya, who had alleged on Thursday that a man on a motorcycle was spotted outside his home around 6:30–7 am, shouting invectives and throwing several empty liquor bottles, with the shards scattering all over the staircase inside the house.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Addressing reporters on Friday, Adhikari said: “A man identified as Bappa Guchhait has been arrested. He is a TMC worker. Two first information reports (FIRs) have also been lodged against Bhattacharya at Garfa and Kasba police stations, based on complaints that he accused Hindu groups in a social media post. If he does not remove the reference to Hindus, then the police will take action and we will ask the social media platform to remove the post.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing reporters on Friday, Adhikari said: “A man identified as Bappa Guchhait has been arrested. He is a TMC worker. Two first information reports (FIRs) have also been lodged against Bhattacharya at Garfa and Kasba police stations, based on complaints that he accused Hindu groups in a social media post. If he does not remove the reference to Hindus, then the police will take action and we will ask the social media platform to remove the post.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“Our government has done its job to uphold the law. Similarly, we will not allow anyone to target Hindus. We witnessed the Left Front rule. No action was ever taken against identified murderers,” Adhikari added.

Although former chief minister and Trinamool Congress founder Mamata Banerjee had repeatedly targeted Bhattacharya during her 15-year regime for filing cases against her government, she came out in his support on Thursday and demanded action.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Baiswanar Chatterjee said, “I cannot recall any TMC worker named Bappa Guchhait. We have to check the arrested man’s background before making any comment.”

The CPI-ML (Liberation) also expressed solidarity with Bhattacharya, who earlier served as Kolkata mayor and advocate general of Tripura.