To urge Centre to resume army recruitment, 24-yr-old runs 350 km from Sikar to Delhi

Aspiring to get into the Indian Army, 24-year-old Suresh Bhinchar ran for 350 km to reach national capital Delhi, planning to urge the Union government to resume recruitment for the army.

Dressed in a white vest and holding the Tricolour in his hand, he ran for over 48-hours from Sikar in Rajasthan to New Delhi.

Bhinchar’s efforts found mention in a tweet by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The young man is a resident of Nawa town in Nagaur district of the state.

The Rajasthan chief minister said that the Centre should start army recruitment to fill the vacancies at the earliest. “Suresh Bhinchar of Nagaur has attracted the attention of the Central government for seeking to start army recruitment by running about 300 km from Sikar to Delhi. Last month, I wrote a letter to the Defence Minister demanding to start army recruitment, which has been closed for the last two years,” Gehlot said in a tweet.

“There are lakhs of vacancies in the army. The Central government should start army recruitment as soon as possible,” the CM added.

Gehlot’s remarks came in the wake of the efforts by Bhinchar who travelled from Sikar in Rajasthan to attend a demonstration in Delhi. The demonstration was meant to urge the Union government to start an army recruitment drive.

On his journey, Bhinchar said, “In the last seven years, I have made over a dozen attempts but unfortunately couldn’t clear it on medical grounds. I have crossed the eligible age of 23 for open army recruitment as for two years recruitment wasn’t done due to Covid-19.” Even the recruitment for Territorial Army isn’t being done for which the age is from 18 to 42 years, he added.

He said that he had made a record of 4.35 minutes running 1600 mts in the 2018 army recruitment held in Nagaur, but then too he couldn’t clear the entire process on medical grounds.

“Being in the Indian army is my only dream. I want to be like Milkha Singh, run for the country being part of the army,” he said.

Belonging to a farmer’s family, Bhinchar is one of eight siblings. He had submitted many memorandums to district collectors but when nothing much happened and this call came to attend the rally, he thought he would run. “My parents were against it, as the temperature is high and looking at the distance too. My uncle’s son is in the army. A friend of mine, who was preparing with me, also got selected for the army,” he said.

“I started running on March 29 at 9 pm and reached Delhi on April 2 at 1 pm. I was running an average distance of 70 km per day,” he said.

On arrival in Delhi, he met MP Nagaur, Hanuman Beniwal, who assured to take up the issue in Parliament. On April 5, he went to the protest site at Jantar Mantar where army aspirants are staging a protest over the delay in recruitment.

The videos of Bhinchar running have gone viral on social media.

