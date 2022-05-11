Tomato flu detected in Kerala: What is the virus, its symptoms| Know here

Amid the recent incidents of food poisoning, another virus has been detected in several parts of Kerala - the tomato flu. According to media reports, the rare viral disease has infected more than 80 children in the state so far who are below five years of age. Reportedly, the number is predicted to climb further.

As a step against the spread of the tomato flu in one of the districts of neighbouring Kerala, a medical team is carrying out tests of those entering Coimbatore for fever, rashes and other illnesses at Walayar on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border, reported news agency PTI. Two medical officers are leading the team to check passengers - particularly children.

Along with this, a 24-member team has been formed to check the children, aged below five, in Anganwadis.

What is tomato flu?

Tomato flu is an unidentified fever that has mostly been found in Kerala among children below five years of age. The flu causes rashes and blisters on the infected child's body which are generally red in colour - hence, calling it the ‘tomato flu’ or the ‘tomato fever’. Reportedly, there is a debate if the disease is a viral fever or an aftereffect of chikungunya or dengue fever. While the disease is found only in some parts of Kerala, health officials have warned that the virus could spread further if preventive measures are not taken.

What are the symptoms?

The main symptoms of the disease include rashes, blisters which are red in colour, skin irritation and dehydration. Other than this, the infected children can have a high fever, body ache, joint swellings, tiredness, cramps in the stomach, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, discolouration of hands, knees, buttocks, coughing, sneezing, and runny nose.

How to deal with the flu?

A doctor's consultation must be done if the child is showing any flu symptoms. The infected child must avoid scratching the blisters and maintain cleanliness and hygiene. Proper rest along with proper hydration is advised.

