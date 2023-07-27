Top 5% own 53% of ACs in India

Access to an air-conditioners (ACs) can make a very big difference to one’s ability to cope with summer in large parts of the country. How many Indian households have ACs in their home? The traditional sources of asset data for Indian households are not enough to answer this question. The 2011 decadal census, which has information on various kinds of assets such as radio/TV or two-wheelers/cars or computer and internet did not seek information about ownership of ACs. The National Family and Health Surveys (NFHS) do seek information about AC ownership but this data has been clubbed with air coolers. The Multiple Indicator Survey (it was conducted for the first time in 2020-21 and its results were published in March) is the first official statistical source which can tell us about household ownership of ACs in India. Here is what the data shows. The richest 10% Indians own more than 70% of all ACs in the country.