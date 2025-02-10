Ahead of PM Modi's visit, top US general spotlights growing ties with India

BENGALURU: The importance of the US-India partnership is growing as the two countries face “an increasingly complex and dynamic security environment in the Indo-Pacific”, a top American commander said on Sunday, putting the spotlight on China’s attempts to boost its presence in the vast strategic region. File Photo: General Kevin Schneider of USAF (afa.org)

Both the US and India stand for a rules-based international order for peace, prosperity and stability in the region.

“Aero India 2025 is an ideal forum to showcase US defence aircraft and equipment and ultimately contribute toward our compatibility and interoperability with other nations,” said US Pacific Air Forces commander General Kevin Schneider, who is part of the American delegation visiting the five-day airshow that begins on Monday.

Also Read: Aero India to put spotlight on IAF’s plans for new transport planes

More than two dozen American exhibitors will engage Indian counterparts, explore new business opportunities, and demonstrate innovative solutions in aviation and defence. These companies will display advancements in unmanned aerial systems, fighter aircraft, advanced avionics, and defence electronics, an official US statement said on the eve of Asia’s biggest airshow.

The airshow at the Yelahanka airbase here will be attended by more than 900 exhibitors, 54 foreign original equipment manufacturers, 52 domestic manufacturers and top representatives of 78 countries, said defence production secretary Sanjeev Kumar.

“One of the highlights of the airshow will be the display by the Russian Su-57 and US F-35 stealth fighters,” he said.

“The US will showcase a range of advanced aircraft, reinforcing the strong and growing defence and aerospace partnership between the US and India, which share a commitment to promoting regional security, stability and economic prosperity through diversified trade, and strategic investment ties,” the US statement added.

US embassy chargé d’affaires Jorgan Andrews will lead the high-level American delegation of representatives from the US Departments of State, Defence, and Commerce. “The United States is excited to once again participate in Aero India and to spotlight our strong defence ties with India. Our cooperation in defence, trade, and training is integral to our growing strategic partnership,” he said.

On February 6, defence minister Rajnath Singh spoke to his US counterpart Pete Hegseth over phone and reviewed bilateral defence cooperation, with focus on multiple domains in land, air, maritime and space, even as the two leaders agreed to deepen collaboration in areas including technology, integration of defence industrial supply chains, interoperability, logistics and information sharing, and joint military exercises.

This was their first conversation after Hegseth took over as defence secretary and came in the run-up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to the US.

“The growth in Indian and US bilateral defence trade has corresponded with growing interoperability through information sharing, liaison officers, training exercises, and defence enabling agreements,” Schneider added.

Both sides have made progress under the US-India Defence Industrial Cooperation Roadmap, including ongoing collaboration to advance priority co-production arrangements for jet engines, munitions, and ground mobility systems.

The road map, adopted in 2023, seeks to fast-track technology cooperation and co-production in critical areas including air combat and land mobility systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, munitions, and the undersea domain.

Last October, India signed a deal worth $3.5 billion with the US to acquire 31 MQ-9B drones to boost its defence preparedness, primarily with an eye on China. The agreement came after a deliberative process in New Delhi that spanned eight years, involved negotiations with two US administrations, incorporated the lease of two drones in this period, and required, at the American end, a challenging process of congressional approval.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is also negotiating a deal with US firm GE Aerospace for the joint production of F414 engines in India. The two firms signed a memorandum of understanding in Washington in June 2023 to produce 99 F414 engines for India’s future LCA (light combat aircraft) Mk-2 programme.