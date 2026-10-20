Trade, defence to be in focus of Polish PM’s India visit from Oct 21

New Delhi Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s visit to India this week will focus on bolstering cooperation in trade, investment, defence, space and technology ahead of the signing of the India-European Union (EU) free trade agreement.

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Tusk, who will be in India during October 21-23, will hold talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday, the external affairs ministry said on Monday. The two countries elevated their relations to a strategic partnership during Modi’s visit to Poland in August 2024, the first trip by an Indian PM in 45 years.

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This is Tusk’s second visit to India in his capacity as PM, the first being during his earlier tenure in 2010. Tusk also visited New Delhi in 2017 for the India-EU Summit in his capacity as president of the European Council. He will be accompanied by finance minister Andrzej Domanski and a large business delegation.

The meeting between Modi and Tusk on October 22 will be an opportunity to review bilateral relations and discuss regional and global issues. The visit will further strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership and deepen the India-EU strategic partnership. It will also advance cooperation in trade, investment, defence, emerging technologies, renewable energy, education, culture and people-to-people ties, the external affairs ministry said.

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{{^usCountry}} Tusk will also travel to Bengaluru, where he will engage with stakeholders from the IT and space sectors. An India-Poland Business Forum will be held in New Delhi on October 22 and in Bengaluru on October 23. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tusk will also travel to Bengaluru, where he will engage with stakeholders from the IT and space sectors. An India-Poland Business Forum will be held in New Delhi on October 22 and in Bengaluru on October 23. {{/usCountry}}

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Modi’s visit to Poland in 2024 was seen as part of India’s efforts to revitalise ties with the sixth largest economy in the EU and a rising military power in Central Europe. With Poland as a key supporter of Ukraine in its war against Russia, the conflict is expected to figure in the discussions in New Delhi.

The two sides also have a four-year action plan for the strategic partnership that encompasses security cooperation, trade, technology, connectivity, counter-terrorism, cyber-security and health. Bilateral trade is worth about $6 billion, making Poland India’s largest trade partner in central Europe.