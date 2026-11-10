Traders body led by BJP MP to seek alternative sites for political stirs

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has called a national meeting to seek designated sites for political protests and demonstrations on the outskirts of cities, arguing that prolonged agitations in commercial areas disrupt business and affect the economy.

India News

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The traders’ body, led by BJP lawmaker Praveen Khandelwal, will meet in the national Capital on November 13 to discuss the proposal at a national meeting that will include senior trade leaders from across the country. In a press release issued by Khandelwal, the body said they plan to approach the government and can even go to the court to push for designated protest venues.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

“Suitable locations should be designated on the outskirts of every city, or at other appropriate places, for protests and demonstrations,” said Khandelwal, the Chandni Chowk MP.

He said, “The arrangement should be implemented across the country and not remain limited to Delhi. The proposed sites would enable peaceful demonstrations while protecting markets, commercial centres, transport routes and essential business activities.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The move from the traders comes after a series of protests by the Opposition’s INDIA bloc in the heart of Delhi last month, which included massive marches to the Jantar Mantar, the Rahjghat and the Supreme Court. The lNDIA bloc also organised a mega rally at the Ramlila maidan on November 1. The bloc however denied claims that the protests led to loss of business during the festive season. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The move from the traders comes after a series of protests by the Opposition’s INDIA bloc in the heart of Delhi last month, which included massive marches to the Jantar Mantar, the Rahjghat and the Supreme Court. The lNDIA bloc also organised a mega rally at the Ramlila maidan on November 1. The bloc however denied claims that the protests led to loss of business during the festive season. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

CAIT, however, alleged that the agitations led to “widespread disruption to business activities” in the national Capital.

Senior representatives of major trade organisations from different states are expected to attend the November 13 meeting to assess the losses suffered by traders and formulate a coordinated national strategy, the press release added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Khandelwal claimed disruptions caused by protests affected not just shopkeepers and sales but also supply chains, the movement of goods, employees’ livelihoods and the cash flow of small businesses. Such disruptions were particularly damaging during the festive and the upcoming wedding seasons.

The meeting will also take up a range of issues concerning the trading community, including GST reforms, protection against cyber fraud and simplification of business regulations.

CAIT national president B C Bhartia said discussions would focus on simplifying GST returns and compliance requirements, resolving technical difficulties and reducing unnecessary notices and litigation, particularly for small traders.

Last month, the Centre ended Jantar Mantar’s three-decade-old status as Delhi’s designated protest site, with the Delhi Police issuing an order on October 11, 2026, to denotify the venue and shift demonstrations to three alternative locations. Ramlila Maidan in central Delhi, Burari Ground in north-west Delhi and CBD Ground in east Delhi have been designated as the alternative protest venues.