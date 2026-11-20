Traffic congestion is likely on several roads in south Delhi on Friday due to over 20 marriage functions scheduled across the area, with around 8,000 guests and 3,500-4,000 additional vehicles expected, police said on Thursday.

To curb winter air pollution and improve air quality, Delhi traffic police and Delhi Transport department have restricted the entry of certain vehicles at the Ghazipur -Delhi border (Hindustan Times)

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According to an advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police, functions are scheduled on SSN Marg (Bhati Mines Road), Bandh Road, Mandi Road and MG Road, prompting the traffic police to deploy adequate personnel to regulate vehicular movement.

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Commuters may face congestion on SSN Marg, 100 Foota Road, Anuvrat Marg, Aurobindo Marg, Mandi Road, Jonapur Road, Mehrauli-Gurugram Road and Mehrauli-Mahipalpur Road, the advisory read.

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The traffic police have advised commuters to avoid these stretches, wherever possible, and use public transport, particularly the Delhi Metro, to minimise travel delays.

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{{^usCountry}} Motorists have also been advised to plan their journeys, allow additional travel time and check the traffic police's social media handles for real-time updates and diversions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Motorists have also been advised to plan their journeys, allow additional travel time and check the traffic police's social media handles for real-time updates and diversions. {{/usCountry}}

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Wedding guests have been requested to park their vehicles only in designated parking areas and refrain from roadside parking to prevent obstruction to traffic.

For traffic-related assistance, commuters can contact the Delhi Traffic Police helpline at 1095 or the emergency helpline at 112, the advisory read.