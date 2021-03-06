IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Transgender help desk set up at police station in Hyderabad
The desk would provide support to file cases in offences related to violence or discrimination.(PTI File Photo )
The desk would provide support to file cases in offences related to violence or discrimination.(PTI File Photo )
india news

Transgender help desk set up at police station in Hyderabad

Noting that the idea of the help desk came from the community itself during a meeting 10 days back, police said the entire credit for the initiative must go to the community.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:09 PM IST

A help desk for the transgender community has been at a police station here. The desk is the world's first-ever help desk for that community, a press release claimed. Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar, who inaugurated the desk, said it is a historic day as the community has suffered through their life due to discrimination.

"We get hurt for small things that happen occasionally. But the transgender community has been suffering discrimination all through their life. The help desk is a small step towards a great journey. It will herald a huge difference," the release quoted him as saying.

Noting that the idea of the help desk came from the community itself during a meeting 10 days back, he said the entire credit for the initiative must go to the community. The police are only facilitating it, he said. Among others, the desk would work towards inclusiveness of the community facilitating their journey towards a dignified life, he said.

The desk was set up by Cyberabad Commissionerate in collaboration with Society for Cyberabad Security Council and Prajwala (NGO), the release said. According to the release, the desk would be managed by a police liaison officer and a transgender person who is designated as the community coordinator. The desk would be the focal point for grievance redressal among the community in the Commissionerate.

The desk would provide support to file cases in offences related to violence or discrimination. Among other services, the desk would provide counselling, legal aid, life-skills, soft skills training, job placements, and referral linkages to welfare schemes in partnership with the Department of Women and Child Welfare and District Legal Services Authority, the release said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hyderabad police
Close
Dharmendra Pradhan, who recently donated <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh to the Jagannath Temple, requested the Gajapati to act like a bridge between the Centre and state for smooth operation of the fund collection drive. (HT FILE PHOTO).
Dharmendra Pradhan, who recently donated 1 lakh to the Jagannath Temple, requested the Gajapati to act like a bridge between the Centre and state for smooth operation of the fund collection drive. (HT FILE PHOTO).
india news

Union minister proposes collection drive for beautification of Jagannath Temple

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:59 PM IST
  • In a letter to Puri king Gajapati Dibya Singha Deb, Union minister for petroleum and natural gas, Dharmendra Pradhan urged him to launch a mass fund collection drive to enable contribution by crores of devotees of Lord Jagannath for the development of the Jagannath Temple heritage corridor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the second phase of the vaccination drive, 3,005,039 people over 60 years of age and 460,782 between 45 and 59 years with comorbidities have received their first dose of the vaccine.(Reuters)
In the second phase of the vaccination drive, 3,005,039 people over 60 years of age and 460,782 between 45 and 59 years with comorbidities have received their first dose of the vaccine.(Reuters)
india news

Cumulative Covid-19 vaccinations cross 20-million mark: Government

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:35 PM IST
India has administered 20,662,073 doses of the vaccine so far of which 6,972,859 healthcare workers have received the first dose and 3,522,671 have got the second dose.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anurag Thakur said the government welcomes innovation and new technology, but with caution, so that citizens get due protection and national security is ensured.(ANI)
Anurag Thakur said the government welcomes innovation and new technology, but with caution, so that citizens get due protection and national security is ensured.(ANI)
india news

Issue of national security key as govt decides on

By Rajeev Jayaswal, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:20 PM IST
  • Cryptocurrency is, however, not legally banned and the government is in the process of enacting a law on this matter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits a stall at an exhibition during the Combined Commanders Conference in Kevadia on Saturday. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits a stall at an exhibition during the Combined Commanders Conference in Kevadia on Saturday. (ANI)
india news

Need to develop military into ‘future force’: PM Modi at top commanders’ meet

By Rahul Singh
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:17 PM IST
  • The PM asked the three services to rid themselves of legacy systems and practices that are no longer relevant.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The desk would provide support to file cases in offences related to violence or discrimination.(PTI File Photo )
The desk would provide support to file cases in offences related to violence or discrimination.(PTI File Photo )
india news

Transgender help desk set up at police station in Hyderabad

PTI, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:09 PM IST
Noting that the idea of the help desk came from the community itself during a meeting 10 days back, police said the entire credit for the initiative must go to the community.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On the basis of the young man's interrogation, the police also arrested his accomplice Vishnu Bishnoi (23) and recovered the illegal pistol from his possession. (GETTY IMAGES) (Image used for representation).
On the basis of the young man's interrogation, the police also arrested his accomplice Vishnu Bishnoi (23) and recovered the illegal pistol from his possession. (GETTY IMAGES) (Image used for representation).
india news

In Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district, 2 arrested for brandishing gun at wedding

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:07 PM IST
  • According to the police, some young men were dancing at the DJ night in a wedding ceremony, during which one of the accused pointed the pistol at the forehead of another youth.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers sitting near their tractor as they take part in a road blockade to mark the 100th day of the protest against the new farm laws on a highway near Kundli Border on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Farmers sitting near their tractor as they take part in a road blockade to mark the 100th day of the protest against the new farm laws on a highway near Kundli Border on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

As farmers protest completes 100 days, Cong says ‘100 days of BJP's arrogance’

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:45 PM IST
Farmer leaders have made it clear that they would not settle for anything less than a repeal of the new agriculture laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Entry into the courtroom for the physical hearing will require lawyers to make “special hearing passes” to be issued by the SC Registry. (HT PHOTO).
Entry into the courtroom for the physical hearing will require lawyers to make “special hearing passes” to be issued by the SC Registry. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Supreme Court to begin limited physical hearing on trial basis from March 15

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:25 PM IST
  • In January this year, Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde ruled out any reopening of courts for the present.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Indo-Nepal border(ANI File Photo)
The Indo-Nepal border(ANI File Photo)
india news

Nepal Police hand over body of Indian man killed in firing in Pilibhit

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:25 PM IST
Though authorities had initially said Nepalese Police had fired at three people, police said late Friday that the incident in a market in Nepal's Kanchanpur district involved four men.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DMK commenced the interviews for party ticket aspirants on March 2 and completed it on Saturday.(ANI)
DMK commenced the interviews for party ticket aspirants on March 2 and completed it on Saturday.(ANI)
india news

AIADMK, DMK yet to close deal with key allies for Tamil Nadu assembly polls

PTI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:13 PM IST
The DMK has allotted 23 seats to allies. MDMK, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and CPI have got six each, the IUML three and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi two.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Combined Commanders’ Conference in Gujarat's Kevadia on Saturday. (@narendramodi/Twitter Photo )
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Combined Commanders’ Conference in Gujarat's Kevadia on Saturday. (@narendramodi/Twitter Photo )
india news

At top commanders’ meet, PM Modi calls for army to become 'future force'

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:45 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the need to optimise manpower planning in both military and civilian parts of the national security architecture, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Union health ministry noted that Punjab along with four other states accounted for 82 per cent of the new Covid-19 cases reported in India.(HT Photo)
The Union health ministry noted that Punjab along with four other states accounted for 82 per cent of the new Covid-19 cases reported in India.(HT Photo)
india news

Punjab reports over 1,000 daily new Covid-19 cases for second time in March

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:38 PM IST
The bulletin showed that the active caseload too witnessed a spike on Saturday with 7,164 patients—up from 6,661 reported on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The case was first handled by Assam Police and in 2019 the investigation was taken over by NIA. (HT PHOTO)
The case was first handled by Assam Police and in 2019 the investigation was taken over by NIA. (HT PHOTO)
india news

NIA files chargesheet against 3 Bodo militants for killing Assam police officer

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:24 PM IST
  • The chargesheet was filed on Friday before a special NIA court against the accused persons-Bishnu Narzary, Nitul Daimary and Runiluish Daimary under several sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Indian Penal Code and Arms Act.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Earthen lamps lit to celebrate the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, at Moti Nagar in New Delhi in this file picture from 2020. (Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)
Earthen lamps lit to celebrate the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, at Moti Nagar in New Delhi in this file picture from 2020. (Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)
india news

Over 25,000 million collected for Ram Temple’s construction: VHP

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:56 PM IST
  • Rai said that door-to-door collection of funds for the Ram Temple construction has also been stopped.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker takes swab sample of a resident for Covid-19 testing in a housing society, amid a surge in coronavirus cases, at Nehru Nagar in Mumbai.(PTI)
A health worker takes swab sample of a resident for Covid-19 testing in a housing society, amid a surge in coronavirus cases, at Nehru Nagar in Mumbai.(PTI)
india news

Amid surge in Covid-19 cases, these states have imposed fresh restrictions

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:55 PM IST
  • The central government has also rushed high-level multi-disciplinary public health teams to Maharashtra and Punjab in view of the increase in the number of daily new Covid-19 cases being reported by these states.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP