Tribal affairs ministry, Karmayogi Bharat join hands to train 1.54 lakh volunteers under iGOT framework

The Union ministry of tribal affairs (MoTA) and Karmayogi Bharat have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to extend the Centre’s iGOT (Integrated Government Online Training) Karmayogi digital learning platform to Adi Karmayogi Volunteers (AKVs), aiming to strengthen the implementation of tribal welfare schemes at the grassroots level.

The initiative will extend Mission Karmayogi’s capacity-building approach, previously focused on civil servants, to village-level volunteers and functionaries responsible for delivering tribal development programmes.

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The agreement, signed in New Delhi on Monday, provides for the development and operation of a dedicated Tribal Affairs Capacity Building Platform under the iGOT Karmayogi framework. The initiative will extend Mission Karmayogi’s capacity-building approach, previously focused on civil servants, to village-level volunteers and functionaries responsible for delivering tribal development programmes.

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The move is part of the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan, under which the ministry plans to institutionalise more than 76,000 Adi Sewa Kendras (ASKs) and a network of over 1.54 lakh AKVs as sustainable village-level platforms for citizen engagement, welfare facilitation and coordination among government schemes.

According to data reported by states on the programme’s portal, 60,507 Adi Sewa Kendras and 1,22,072 volunteers have been registered so far.

Under the initiative, a dedicated AKV microsite on the iGOT platform will provide standardised, mobile-friendly learning materials that volunteers can access anytime, anywhere. The courses will cover tribal development schemes, field-level responsibilities and procedures for facilitating access to government benefits. Assessments and certification will also be part of the learning process.

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{{^usCountry}} Ranjana Chopra, the secretary, said that the Adi Karmayogi Microsite on iGOT Karmayogi is an important step towards democratising access to capacity building and strengthening grassroots leadership in tribal areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ranjana Chopra, the secretary, said that the Adi Karmayogi Microsite on iGOT Karmayogi is an important step towards democratising access to capacity building and strengthening grassroots leadership in tribal areas. {{/usCountry}}

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“With 646 course enrolments, 235 course completions and 112 Adi Karmayogi Volunteers having successfully completed at least one course, the platform is demonstrating encouraging initial engagement. By equipping community volunteers with knowledge of government schemes, service delivery mechanisms and citizen-centric governance, this initiative aims to transform Adi Sewa Kendras into effective last-mile institutions for tribal empowerment,” she said.

She further said that as participation expands, the microsite will play a pivotal role in building a skilled, informed and responsive volunteer cadre, ensuring that the benefits of development reach even the remotest tribal habitations.

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The platform will enable the ministry to update training content centrally and disseminate it simultaneously to volunteers across states. It will also allow officials to track enrolment and learning progress on a state-wise basis.

Under the division of responsibilities, Karmayogi Bharat will host, operate and maintain the platform, onboard learners, provide technical support and analytics, and report progress. The ministry of tribal affairs will identify target groups and required competencies, develop and approve course content, nominate learners, and encourage adoption. A joint steering committee will oversee implementation and address operational issues.

The digital initiative will complement a three-day, in-person training programme for volunteers, to be designed and delivered by State Administrative Training Institutes in partnership with state tribal welfare departments.

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Maharashtra, Odisha, Goa and Tripura, identified as priority states, are expected to complete the training by October 31, 2026. All states are expected to complete the exercise by December 31, 2026.

The officials said the AKV microsite is already operational. Instructional videos have been sent through bulk SMS to more than 1.25 lakh volunteers, while over 500 have logged in and enrolled in courses. Orientation sessions for state training institutes have also been completed, and sample training calendars and guidance material have been shared.

“The agreement reflects the vision of placing governance in the hands of local communities. Trained volunteers are expected to help tribal families access their entitlements, support the planning and monitoring of welfare schemes, and improve coordination among government programmes at the village level,” added the secretary.