Trinamool students' wing leaders slammed for ‘insulting' Kolkata RG Kar doctor; suspended

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) students' wing ‘Trinamool Chhatra Parishad’ on Friday suspended two senior members after they made a short film in the backdrop of the rape and murder case of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. According to the students' wing, the two members - Prantik Chakraborty and Rajanya Haldar - were removed for “anti-party activities”. TMC leader Rajanya Haldar playing ‘Tilottama’ in a short film(Twitter)

This came after Rajanya Haldar uploaded the poster of the film ‘Agamani, Tilottomader Galpo’ (the tale of Tilottomas) on social media, with the tagline ‘in the backdrop of RG Kar incident’. The film, directed by Prantik Chakraborty, is slated for release in the first week of October.

Trinamool Chhatra Parishad state president Trinankur Bhattacharya, in a notice, said the decision to suspend the two members will remain in force until the party's disciplinary committee makes a final decision on the issue, reported PTI.

“The two student functionaries violated the party's discipline and created a false impression among the public that the TMCP is promoting the film,” it said.

Meanwhile, Chakraborty has claimed that the film had no connection with the RG Kar incident.

Reacting to this, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said while everyone has individual liberty in the creative field, the party will take action if anyone tries to exploit any shocking, tragic incident like RG Kar to promote their film.

BJP hits out

The Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party hit out the members over the short film saying it is a “disgusting insult” to the memory of ‘Abhaya’.

“TMC’s complete lack of decency is on full display as they desecrate the tragedy of her death and make a mockery of the fight for justice. This is beyond disrespect—it’s a deliberate slap in the face to every person demanding accountability for Abhaya’s rape & murder. TMC has reduced a life lost to a cheap stunt, proving they have no shame, no conscience, and no respect for justice. Pathetic,” the BJP wrote on X.

