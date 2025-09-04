Tripartite Suspension of Ops pact signed between Centre, Manipur, Kuki-Zo groups

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Manipur, the central government has signed a tripartite agreement to renew Suspension of Operations (SoO) pact with Kuki-Zo militant groups and convinced Kuki-Zo groups to open the highways that were blocked for Meitei people for the last two years. The agreement was signed following a meeting with Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) representatives. (Manipur CItizen portal)

Kuki National Organisation (KNO) spokesperson Dr Seilen Haokip confirmed to HT on Thursday that the agreement was signed following a meeting with Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) representatives.

Over the last two years, the MHA had been regularly holding talks with Kuki-Zo militant groups under SoO to discuss the terms and conditions of the pact.

People aware of the matter said that the Kuki-Zo groups have in return assured not to block the two highways and ensure free movement of Meitei people in Kuki-Zo areas.

The government in a statement also confirmed the development.

“In a significant decision, the Kuki-Zo Council has decided today to open the National Highway-02 for the free movement of commuters and essential goods.

The decision came after a series of meetings between officials of the MHA and a delegation of KZC in the last few days at New Delhi. KZC has given commitment to cooperate with Security Forces deployed by GoI to maintain peace along NH-02.

Also Read: No concrete official information, says Manipur BJP leader on possible PM visit

Side by side, a tripartite meeting among representatives of MHA, Govt. of Manipur, and Kuki National Organisation/KNO and United People’s Front/UPF was also held at New Delhi on Thursday.

The meeting concluded with the signing of a tripartite Suspension of Operations (SoO) Agreement on re-negotiated terms and conditions (ground rules) to be effective from the day of signing of the Agreement for a period of one year,” a spokesperson said.

The Kuki-Zo council, an umbrella group of Kuki-Zo groups, is yet to issue a statement.

Since May 3, 2023, after ethnic clashes broke out, the state has been divided on ethnic lines with Meiteis restricted to the valley districts and Kuki-Zo people in the hills.

The SoO agreement was signed by the Centre and the Manipur government with Kuki-Zo militant groups in August 2008 and was being renewed every year until February 28, 2024 when the renewal process was kept in abeyance.

The SoO was kept in abeyance by the Centre following allegations of SoO group cadres indulging in Manipur’s ethnic clashes or providing training to the village defence volunteers, a charge that groups have denied vehemently.

While former chief minister Biren Singh and his MLAs have demanded that the SoO agreement be cancelled, Kuki-Zo groups and their legislators have requested Centre to renew the pact. The SoO pact was first signed between the Centre, Manipur government, Kuki National Organisation(KNO) and United People’s Front(UPF) on August 22, 2008 to cease hostilities.

The militant groups agreed to completely stop any form of violence. The Centre and the state too signed that no force(army, paramilitary, state police) would launch operations against the signatories as long as they abide by the terms of the agreement.

According to the earlier ground rules under the SoO pact, cadres of the militant groups must stay in designated camps. The routine administration of the camp will be in the hands of the group.

No more than 20% of cadres will be allowed to leave the camp at any given time. State government and joint monitoring group (JMG) members can conduct inspections at the camp to check for violations. All weapons will be held within the camp’s armoury in a double locking system, with one key being with the group and other with the concerned security force.