Manipur has made progress despite challenges: Governor Bhalla

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Friday said that the state has made remarkable progress in recent years adding that it is on the path of progress. Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla was addressing a gathering at Ist Manipur Rifles ground on Independence Day. (ANI file photo)

“The state and central government along with civil society organisations and people of Manipur have restored peace and recovery to a large extent although considerable efforts are still needed towards the reconciliation and confidence building,” Governor said at the state level function in Manipur Rifles parade ground.

“Today we stand at an important moment where we can rebuild and restart towards a new height of growth and development.”

Former chief minister N Biren Singh, Chief Secretary were also present at the function.

Appealing to every citizen of Manipur to work together towards peace, governor Bhalla said, “The state has made remarkable progress across the various sectors from social welfare and infrastructure development to economic empowerment.”

Bhalla also said that the overall law and order situation in the state has improved tremendously.

“During the last six months, more than 3,000 arms have been recovered, large quantities of drugs have been seized and more than 400 extortion related arrests have been made”, he said.

President’s Rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13 after N. Biren Singh resigned as chief minister. Since then, the state assembly has been kept under suspended animation due to ongoing violence and political instability.

Over 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic strife between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023 in Manipur.