BJP working hard to bring back elected govt in Manipur: Biren Singh

IMPHAL: Former Manipur chief minister N. Biren Singh said on Friday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is doing everything it can to restore peace and bring back a “popular government” in the northeastern state. Former Manipur chief minister N. Biren Singh. (ANI)

“We are not fighting any political party. Our only aim is to end the crisis and bring peace to the state,” he told the media after attending a BJP meeting at Thambal Sanglen in Imphal, chaired by state BJP president A. Sarda Devi.

He said the law and order situation has improved and no gunfights have been reported in the last eight or nine months. He praised Union home minister Amit Shah for working day and night to help bring back normal life.

Biren also spoke about the serious problems caused by illegal immigration and drug trafficking. “People are now beginning to understand how dangerous illegal immigrants and drugs are for Manipur and the Northeast,” he said.

He added that the BJP has been asking the Centre to speed up the process of forming a new government. “We want a government that truly represents the will of the people,” he said.

BJP Manipur president A. Sarda Devi said the party has already informed central leaders about the people’s strong wish to have an elected government. “The Centre will take the required constitutional steps soon,” she said.

When asked about unity within the party, Sarda said, “Only time will tell. But we believe slow and steady wins the race.”

She said that this is not the right time for political competition. “Elections are not the priority right now. What matters most is peace and stability. We must act according to what the people want,” she added.

Speaking on Sambhidhan Hatya Diwas (Constitution Murder Day), Sarda blamed the Congress for the Emergency declared on June 25, 1975. She said during that time, civil rights were taken away, opposition leaders were jailed, and the media was silenced.

She explained that the BJP was not yet formed during the Emergency. It was the Bharatiya Jana Sangh that fought against the authoritarian rule. “People now accuse the BJP of targeting the media, but back then, journalists were arrested and real press freedom was crushed,” she said.

Sarda said peace, unity, and responsible governance are the BJP’s main goals in Manipur. The party is working hard to bring back an elected government.

When asked whether a new government could be formed before the six-month President’s Rule ends, she said “development will be seen,” but gave no clear answer.

President’s Rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13 after N. Biren Singh resigned as chief minister. Since then, the state assembly has been kept under suspended animation due to ongoing violence and political instability.