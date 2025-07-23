Is Manipur assembly still in existence? State Congress asks in letter to Governor

The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has submitted a memorandum to state Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, raising five pointed constitutional questions over the existence of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly under Article 174 of the Indian Constitution, seeking an official clarification. The letter laid out a series of direct constitutional inquiries. (Manipur Legislative Assembly website)

The move comes amid continued political uncertainty in the state, which has been under President’s Rule since February 13, following the resignation of chief minister N Biren Singh on February 9 a day before a scheduled assembly session that was abruptly cancelled.

Leading the delegation was N Bhupenda Meitei, All India Congress Committee (AICC) Executive Panel member (Department of Law, HR and RTI), who, along with senior MPCC members, submitted the letter on Tuesday through state party president Keisham Meghachandra.

The letter laid out a series of direct constitutional inquiries. Among the questions raised were, “Is it to be concluded that the present 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly, as it stands since 12th February 2025, or as it stands today, is alive?”

Secondly, “Is it to be concluded that the present 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly, as it stands since 12th February 2025, or as it stands today, is dead?”

Third, “Is it to be concluded that the present 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly, as it stands since 12th February 2025, or as it stands today, is constitutionally deemed to be dissolved?”

Fourth, “Is it to be concluded that the present 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly suffices necessary conditions for the Hon’ble Governor to dissolve the Legislative Assembly under Article 174(2)(b) of the Constitution of India?”

And lastly, “Is it to be concluded that any actions or Orders of the Hon’ble Governor of Manipur, in future, to summon the next assembly sitting as per Article 174 of the Constitution of India, if, in case, a new Chief Minister of Manipur is to demonstrate his/her floor test in the Legislative Assembly, would tantamount to a violation of Article 174(1), and hence, the Hon’ble Governor would be constitutionally barred from summoning the sitting for the next assembly session of the remaining term of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly?”

Speaking to media persons on Tuesday, Bhupenda Meitei explained the motivation behind the memorandum saying that, “These are fundamental constitutional questions that need answers”.

The Governor had issued a notification on January 24 summoning the assembly for February 11, but then declared it null and void on February 9 the very day Biren Singh resigned as chief minister.

The abrupt cancellation of the session and Biren’s resignation, reportedly under pressure amid mounting rebellion within the BJP ranks and an impending no-confidence motion by the Opposition, triggered a constitutional deadlock. Just days before his resignation, the Supreme Court had ordered forensic analysis of leaked audio tapes, allegedly implicating the chief minister in the ongoing ethnic violence.

Since then, the legislative functioning of the state has remained suspended, with no assembly session held, and no elected government in place. Under Article 174(1), the Constitution mandates that a state assembly must meet at least once every six months.

With the last sitting held on August 12, 2024, the Congress argues that the February 2025 session, which was constitutionally necessary, never took place. This, according to them, places the Assembly in constitutional default, possibly leading to automatic dissolution.

The MPCC has said that if the Governor fails to issue a definitive response to the constitutional questions raised, it will consider approaching the courts to seek judicial interpretation on the assembly’s status.