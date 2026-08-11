Delhi government plans two initiatives to enhance Yamuna river's environmental flow

In a bid to improve the environmental flow (e-flow) of Yamuna stretch in the Capital, two plans — one to curb water loss by remodelling of part of Munak canal system and, two, to reserve at least 30% of inflow water after the construction of three upcoming dams — are under consideration, said senior Delhi government officials aware of the matter. (HT Archive)

E-flow refers to the minimum levels of water required in a river to sustain its ecological health. According to experts, the 10 cumecs currently allocated to Delhi is grossly insufficient, leaving the river dry and unable to flush out pollutants. The 102-km Munak canal, constructed between 2003 and 2012, carries nearly 37% of Delhi’s raw water from Haryana daily, through the Carrier Lined Channel (CLC) and Delhi Sub-Branch (DSB), to the Haiderpur water treatment plant.

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The proposals to increase the river’s e-flow were presented in the Yamuna rejuvenation review meeting held by the union home secretary last week. According to the documents reviewed by HT, the Haryana government put forward the proposals.

To reduce water losses in the Munak canal system, the first plan proposes laying down 25km of fresh pipelines from the Khubru to Kakroi head of the canal system at an estimated cost of ₹750 crore. This should be followed by the rehabilitation of 41.6km of the DSB. The canal currently sees more than 30% water transmission loss and, after the remodelling, could see losses go down below 5%, said officials.

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