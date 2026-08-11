GMDA, MCG, MCM begin month-long drive against encroachments

Following directions from the Supreme Court to act against illegal encroachments on public roads and unauthorised constructions, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) have launched a month-long demolition and anti-encroachment drive across Gurugram. The agencies have appealed to residents and property owners to voluntarily remove violations, warning that strict action would follow against those who fail to comply. GMDA formed 12 enforcement teams, while MCG and MCM will continue demolition and anti-encroachment action across Gurugram for a month. (Parveen Kumar/HT) The Supreme Court on August 4 directed civic agencies to take action against illegal encroachments and unauthorised constructions on public land. Following the directions, the GMDA on August 6 said coordinated enforcement action would be undertaken by city-based agencies, including the MCG, HSVP and MCM, to reclaim public land. GMDA clears old Gurugram roads

A GMDA team razes encroachments on master sector roads in Gurugram’s Sector 5 on Monday. (HT photo)

The GMDA on Monday launched its month-long drive in Old Gurugram, clearing encroachments from Old Railway Road, the Sector 3A/4 dividing road, and the Sector 4/7 and Sector 4/9 dividing roads, among other stretches. RS Bhath, district town planner, enforcement, said teams removed unauthorised structures and obstructions occupying public spaces, including illegal ramps constructed over footpaths and road margins; vending carts; kiosks; and other temporary structures. “Encroachments along footpaths, green belts and GMDA roads were also cleared to restore the available ROW and improve the movement of pedestrians and vehicles,” he said. PC Meena, CEO GMDA, said 12 enforcement teams constituted by the authority would continue to take strict action against encroachments and obstructions, particularly those affecting pedestrian movement, road safety and the usability of public infrastructure. MCG, MCM step up action

An MCG team demolish an illegal construction in the Krishana Colony near Vivekanand Academy in Gurugram on Monday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)