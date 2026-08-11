Policy violations: After Ola, Chandigarh administration suspends inDrive’s licence for 6 months

The UT administration has suspended the licence of Indsystems IT Private Limited, which operates the inDrive cab hailing service, for six months, citing non-compliance of the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Rules and continued violation of regulatory norms. According to officials inDrive was served multiple notices over operational irregularities but the company had failed to respond. (HT File)

The order, issued by the state transport authority on Tuesday, states that the company is barred from operating cab and bike taxi services in the city with immediate effect.

The move comes nearly two months after the administration suspended the licence of Ola, another cab aggregator, over the same issue.

According to officials, both aggregators had failed to comply with the administration’s Motor Vehicles Aggregators Rules, 2025, which lays out several guidelines related to the fares, commission, driver onboarding, insurance etc.

Officials said inDrive was served multiple notices over operational irregularities but the company had failed to respond.

The administration directed all vehicle owners and drivers attached to the inDrive platform to immediately stop operating under the company in Chandigarh. They have also been instructed not to accept ride bookings through the inDrive application, failing which strict legal action will be initiated.

Officials warned that vehicles found operating in violation of the order will be challaned and impounded.

The general public has also been advised not to book rides through the inDrive app during the suspension period to avoid inconvenience. Commuters have been urged to use alternative aggregator platforms registered with the Chandigarh transport department.