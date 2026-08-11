Chandigarh: DC’s public hearing resolves 98 complaints in 3 months

In a bid to strengthen citizen-centric governance and ensure grievance redressal at the doorstep of residents, the office of the deputy commissioner (DC), Chandigarh, has been conducting regular public hearings (Jan Sunwai) three times a week. According to the administration, a total of 223 complaints were received during the public hearings between April 1 and June 30, 2026. (HT File)

The hearings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, where deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, personally interacts with citizens and listens to their grievances. The DC issues directions to the concerned officers and departments for time-bound disposal of complaints, while the complaints and enquiry branch of the DC office monitors compliance and follows up on pending matters.

According to the administration, a total of 223 complaints were received during the public hearings between April 1 and June 30, 2026. Of these, 98 grievances were resolved either on the spot or within the stipulated timeline, while the remaining 125 complaints were forwarded to the concerned departments and agencies for necessary action.

Officials said most grievances received during the hearings relate to property transfer and registration, issuance of certificates from the DC office, grant of arms licences and other administrative matters.

The DC said the initiative provides residents with a direct platform to raise their concerns and enables the administration to understand issues at the ground level.

“These Public Hearings serve as an important platform for direct interaction with the public, enabling us to understand their problems first-hand and ensure time-bound resolution,” Yadav said.

He added that directions have been issued to all concerned officers and the complaints and enquiry branch to ensure regular monitoring of grievances so that citizens do not have to make repeated visits to government offices for resolution of genuine issues.

The DC also appealed to Chandigarh residents to utilise the Jan Sunwai facility for addressing their concerns related to property matters, certificates and other administrative services, reiterating the administration’s focus on transparent and accountable governance.