Pending demands: Anganwadi workers protest at Mini Secretariat

Anganwadi workers and helpers staged protests outside the Mini Secretariat on August 10 in support of a nationwide agitation by farmers, labourers and other working-class groups, demanding action on their long-pending demands. In Ludhiana, members of the Anganwadi Mulazim Union Punjab CITU marched towards the deputy commissioner’s office. Workers during the protest outside the Mini Secretariat and the DC office in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The protestors said repeated meetings and assurances have failed to resolve their issues. They demanded immediate implementation of the promised increase in honorarium, Grade 3 status for Anganwadi workers and Grade 4 status for helpers, besides bringing them under minimum wage provisions.

The union also sought filling of vacant posts for workers, helpers and supervisors, promotions for eligible workers and implementation of the Supreme Court’s April 2022 ruling on gratuity. Other demands included pension, ESI (employees’ state insurance) , EPF (employees’ provident fund) and other social security benefits, an end to assigning duties beyond their departmental work, and better infrastructure and nutrition supplies at Anganwadi centres.

Subhash Rani, district president of the Anganwadi Workers’ Union, said police officials had closed the gates of the Mini Secretariat to prevent the protesters from entering. “We stormed and fought our way in because we had to march to the deputy commissioner’s office. Our demands have remained unheard for a very long time,” she said.

Rani said additional deputy commissioner (general) Shikha Bhagat later met the protesters and assured them that she would approach them within a week and arrange a meeting with the chief minister.

Union leaders said the protest was not only about Anganwadi workers but represented the wider struggle of working people seeking their rights. They warned that the agitation would be intensified if the Punjab government failed to act on their demands.

The union said Anganwadi workers and helpers serve children, women and families and should receive proper recognition and social security. It maintained that workers now wanted government orders and concrete decisions rather than further meetings and assurances.