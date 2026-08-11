NHAI to build slip roads at Rajiv Chowk after closing lanes

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will construct slip roads at Rajiv Chowk on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway to expand road capacity and ease congestion at the busy junction, using the space freed up by closing four underground lanes meant for non-motorised traffic and pedestrians. The work is likely to begin next month, officials said.

Yogesh Tilak, project director, NHAI, said the underground NMT lanes will be closed in the next two months, and the hollow underground paths will be filled up. “The authority will construct slip roads in the space which will come up after closing the non-motorised lanes, and it will reduce congestion,” he said.

A senior NHAI official said the decision was taken after detailed discussions with local authorities. The four underpasses were built as part of the redevelopment of Rajiv Chowk, alongside a vehicle underpass, to allow pedestrians, cyclists and rickshaws to cross the junction towards all sides.

NHAI officials said the NMT lanes were being used sparingly and had repeatedly been encroached upon by people who started living there. Waterlogging was another issue.