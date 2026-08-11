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    Tenders for 4 water treatment plants to be completed in 2 months, Delhi Jal Board tells NGT

    The tender process for developing wastewater treatment plants in Fatehpur Beri, Ghitorni, Asola, and Rangpuri is underway and is likely to be completed within two months, Delhi Jal Board (DJB) informed National Green Tribunal (NGT) in a status report

    Updated on: Aug 11, 2026, 08:20:32 IST
    By Aaditya Khatwani
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    The tender process for developing wastewater treatment plants in Fatehpur Beri, Ghitorni, Asola, and Rangpuri is underway and is likely to be completed within two months, Delhi Jal Board (DJB) informed National Green Tribunal (NGT) in a status report.

    Tenders for 4 water treatment plants to be completed in 2 months, Delhi Jal Board tells NGT
    Tenders for 4 water treatment plants to be completed in 2 months, Delhi Jal Board tells NGT

    The report has been submitted in response to an NGT order dated May 12, 2026, mentioning that DJB did not submit timelines of making the STPs operational in Vasant Kunj catchment area and adjoining areas

    DJB, in the status report, said tender for the plants stipulates a construction period of 630 days, and is currently under technical evaluation.

    Additionally, the board has also shared details regarding work for providing and laying of sewer lines in Chattarpur extension, Jaunapur, and Mahipalpur. “The tender has an estimated value of approximately 245.65 crore with a stipulated completion period of 820 days,” it stated.

    The report, however, stated that the timelines are tentative.

    NGT had also stated that details regarding two STPs installed by the DDA in Vasant Kunj’s E-1 and E-2 pockets was missing.

    “E-2 block residential society has in-situ STP which is built and operated by DDA. Treated waste from STP is being discharged through the drain into a Johad (pond),” the DJB response read.

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    Home/Cities/Delhi News/Tenders For 4 Water Treatment Plants To Be Completed In 2 Months, Delhi Jal Board Tells NGT
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