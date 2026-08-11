Kanwar Yatra, rain trigger long snarls on Delhi-Gurugram roads

Prolonged traffic snarls were reported across parts of the Delhi-Gurugram expressway and Delhi on Monday as the final days of the Kanwar Yatra coincided with peak-hour traffic, road closures in neighbouring districts and heavy afternoon rain, traffic police officials said. Gurugram saw congestion from Narsinghpur to Sector 34, Jharsa to Ambience Mall and Rajiv Chowk to Badshahpur on Sohna Road. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

In Gurugram, congestion was reported from Narsinghpur to Sector 34 and Jharsa towards Ambience Mall via the Sector 30/31 junction and Sarhol border and from Rajiv Chowk to Badshahpur on Sohna Road. Both carriageways of NH-48 saw snarls of up to seven kilometres between Jharsa Chowk and Ambience Mall.

“Even though the situation remained under control during the day, entry of convoys of pilgrims entering onto the highways caused congestion during rush hours, starting from around 7pm,” a senior Gurugram traffic police official said, requesting anonymity.

A spot check around 6pm at the Sector 30/31 junction found pilgrim convoys occupying multiple lanes on the Delhi-Gurugram carriageway, with the tailback extending to Leisure Valley Park in Sector 29. Ahsas Taluja, a frequent commuter from Gurugram to Delhi, said travel time between the Sarhol border and Rajiv Chowk doubled in the evening due to motorcycles, mini trucks and SUVs accompanying the pilgrims.