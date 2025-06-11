Amit Shah keen on restoring elected government in Manipur: Former CM Biren Singh

Former chief minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday said Union home minister Amit Shah is keen on restoring the elected government in Manipur, where President’s Rule has been in effect since February 13. N Biren Singh said Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba and himself met central leaders, including Amit Shah. (HT photo sourced)

Speaking to media persons at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport, Imphal, Biren said Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba and himself met central leaders, including Shah where they briefed them about the situation in Manipur.

“We apprised the Union home minister of the situation in Manipur,” Singh said.

“We met him on Monday night from around 11pm to 1am, and again on Tuesday afternoon from 3:15pm to 4pm”, he said.

The former CM said the state delegation briefed Shah about the ongoing blockades, public unrest and the ongoing communal tension in the state.

He added that Shah is holding multiple rounds of dialogue with various communities to address the crisis.

“Our state’s issues have become complex and highly sensitive as they have escalated to a community level,” Biren said.

“The Union home minister has appealed to all communities to maintain peace, which is essential for progress”, he said.

Quoting the Union home minister, Singh said that the central government is committed to maintaining Manipur’s territorial integrity and is making every effort to restore peace.

“He (Amit Shah) has given us some groundwork responsibilities, which I cannot disclose at the moment,” Biren added.

“However, civil bodies, MLAs, and the public must take a unanimous stand to resolve the ongoing violence in Manipur”, he added.

He also mentioned that during the meetings, the delegation requested an extension of 30 days for the detection of undocumented migrants.

Manipur was placed under the President’s Rule and the state government was put in suspended animation on February 13, four days after Biren Singh resigned as chief minister amid escalating violence and political instability.

Manipur, which was torn by ethnic strife for close to two years after violence started in May 2023, has been witnessing fresh tension since the weekend, with hundreds storming the streets and resorting to arson in protest against the arrest of Kanan Singh, a member of Arambai Tenggol, and detention of four of his associates.