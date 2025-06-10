Arambai Tengol suspends shutdown in Manipur districts amid public hardship

Arambai Tengol (AT), a Meitei group, on Tuesday suspended the 10-day total shutdown across Manipur, on the fourth day, with immediate effect. However, the group announced that its democratic agitation will continue until the release of its arrested volunteer. Meanwhile, indefinite restrictions on movement remain in force in five valley districts. (IANS)

Arambai Tengol leader Khwairakpam Robin Mangang said that the decision to suspend the shutdown was made after considering the difficulties faced by the public in the wake of ongoing violence and recent floods.

The shutdown, enforced across the valley districts since Saturday, followed the arrest of five Arambai Tengol volunteers, including one of its leaders, Asem Kanan. Kanan was later formally arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport, Imphal, on Sunday.

Police confirmed that the remaining four AT volunteers were released on Sunday night.

Robin condemned the incidents of violence that occurred during the bandh, clarifying that those acts were not related to the group. He claimed that certain miscreants were attempting to hijack the movement and had been handed over to AT by local residents.

“AT is not an armed group but a socio-cultural organisation,” Robin said.

“After reviewing the suffering of the people, we decided to suspend the 10-day bandh,” he said.

Since June 7, district administrations in five valley districts Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur have imposed movement restrictions to prevent further unrest. Although the bandh has been suspended, the government has yet to issue any fresh orders regarding the lifting of these restrictions.

Markets, educational institutions, and private establishments remain closed. A minimal number of employees were seen at government offices on Tuesday.