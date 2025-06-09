Additional SP among 2 policemen assaulted by strike supporters in Manipur: Cops

IMPHAL: Two Manipur police personnel, including an additional superintendent of police (ASP) of Bishnupur district, were allegedly assaulted by supporters of the shutdown imposed by Arambai Tengol, a Meitei group, at Nambol Thongkha, Bishnupur on Monday. A road is blocked by residents amid ongoing protests near Imphal on Monday. (PTI)

The incident occurred during a patrol along Tiddim Road (NH-150) amid the 10-day total shutdown imposed by Arambai Tengol.

The shutdown, enforced across the valley districts since Saturday, followed the arrest of five Arambai Tengol volunteers, including one of its leaders, Asem Kanan. Kanan was later formally arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport, Imphal, on Sunday.

Since the arrests, tensions have been escalating across the valley districts, including Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur. Protesters have blocked major roads using burnt tyres, wooden planks, and debris, disrupting normal traffic.

According to police officers familiar with the matter, the additional SP, Wangkhomba Okramcha, was en route to Nambol from Bishnupur along Tiddim Road, accompanied by the district SP, to assess the law-and-order situation amid the ongoing bandh. As the convoy reached Nambol Thongkha, Bishnupur district, a group of protesters blocked the road and allegedly began pelting stones and using slingshots to attack the security team.

A police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “In an attempt to de-escalate the situation, the additional SP stepped out of his vehicle to speak with the crowd. However, the situation quickly turned violent as the protesters assaulted him and one of his escorts, leading to a scuffle.”

During the confrontation, the additional SP reportedly fell to the ground and was allegedly attacked. His escort also sustained a head injury, possibly from a stone.

To disperse the crowd, police fired several rounds of tear gas shells, mock bombs, and live rounds, the officer said.

A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend those involved, police added.

Regarding reports of weapons being snatched during the incident, police clarified that a service weapon may have fallen from its holster in the chaos. It was later returned by a local women’s group from Nambol to Nambol police station.