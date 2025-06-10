Former Manipur CM meets Shah in Delhi amid fresh clashes

Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh, along with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha member Leishemba Sanajaoba, on Monday arrived in Delhi to brief central leaders on the escalating tensions in the ethnic strife-torn northeastern state. N Biren Singh

Meanwhile, Imphal city remained tense for the third straight day during the 10-day bandh called by Arambai Tenggol (AT), a prominent Meitei group, against the arrest of its five members, with incidents of violence being reported from different parts of the state’s capital city.

After arriving in the national capital, Biren Singh and Sanajaoba went to Union home minister Amit Shah’s residence late in the night, officials aware of the matter said.

Earlier talking to reporters at the Imphal airport before leaving for Delhi, Singh said: “I am leaving for Delhi with Sanajaoba to apprise the state’s situation to central leaders. I want to appeal to all, including mothers and brothers, that this is a crucial stage for the state, and everyone should be very careful in what they do and say.”

Singh, who resigned as the CM in February prompting the imposition of President’s Rule in the state, however, evaded a question whether the Union home minister had summoned them.

An official in Delhi aware of the development, however, said, “The home minister’s office had called the former CM last night (Sunday). The exact details of the meeting is not clear yet but it is possible that the meeting with HM is related to the ongoing violent protests and the shutdown announced by the Arambai Tenggol in the valley.”

The meeting, according to the official, was also urgent because Meitei groups in the valley have given an ultimatum to the legislators to form a government, failing which they have threatened to protest outside their houses.

Manipur, which was torn by ethnic strife for close to two years after violence started in May 2023, has been witnessing fresh tension since the weekend, with hundreds storming the streets and resorting to arson in protest against the arrest of Kanan Singh, a member of Arambai Tenggol, and detention of four of his associates.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has said it has arrested Singh over his involvement in the ethnic violence in the state, even as the Meitei outfit has sought his immediate and unconditional release and announced a 10-day shutdown.

The authorities suspended broadband and mobile data services in Imphal East and West, Kakching, Thoubal, and Bishnupur — all Meitei-dominated districts — saying some “anti-social elements might use social media” to incite the public.

On Monday, Manipur police said Singh was a former head constable in the state police and was terminated from service in March due to involvement in criminal activities.

“Ashem Kanan Singh (46) was arrested by CBI in Imphal. He was a Head Constable in Manipur Police till he was terminated from service on 3rd March 2025 for his involvement in various criminal activities, including cross-border smuggling of arms,” police said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, a convoy of central security force was attack by some armed miscreants at Sagolband Sapam Leirak in Imphal West along the national highway-37, officials said, adding the incident occurred around 2.30 pm when the convoy was coming towards Imphal city.