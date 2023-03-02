Tripura election results: ‘Feeling good’, says CM Manik Saha on winning his seat

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha won his election from Town Bardowali constituency. He received his winning certificate after defeating Congress'

Asish Kumar Saha by 1,257 votes. Tripura chief minister Manik Saha receives winning certificate from Election Commission officials after winning from Town Bardowali constituency.(Twitter/ANI)

"I am feeling good and after winning I am getting this certificate so what can be better than this," the chief minister said.



According to the latest trends on Election Commission website, the Bharatiya Janata Party and its ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) are leading on 34 out of 60 seats, way past the majority mark.



The saffron party has won 12 seats, and is leading on 21 as per the latest ECI data. The CPI(M)-Congress alliance is leading on 14 seats while Pradyot Barma's Tipra Motha is leading on 12 seats.



In the 60-member Tripura assembly, the majority mark is 31 and the exit polls predicted a clear edge for the BJP over its rivals in the state.



Tripura voted on February 16 and reported a voter turnout of 87.6 per cent. As per the official data, CM Saha's constituency Town Bardowali had recorded the lowest turnout of the 60 assembly seats which went to polls.

In the 2018 polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party and its ally IPFT had wrested the state from Left, ending its 25-year-old rule.

