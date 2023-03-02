Home / Elections / Tripura election 2023 result live updates: BJP pegged to win 3-cornered battle
Live

Tripura election 2023 result live updates: BJP pegged to win 3-cornered battle

elections
Updated on Mar 02, 2023 07:48 AM IST

Tripura assembly election 2023 result live: Counting of the votes for 60-member Tripura assembly begins at 8am. The northeastern state went to the polls in a single phase on February 16.

Tripura assembly election 2023 result live: Tripura went to polls in a single phase on February 16.
Tripura assembly election 2023 result live: Tripura went to polls in a single phase on February 16.
ByPoulomi Ghosh
Tripura assembly election 2023 result live: All exit polls gave a huge mandate to the BJP and its ally the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura. Out of the 60 seats, the BJP combine is tipped to win around 40 seats, going by the exit poll predictions. The BJP-IPFT combine in the state is challenged by the Left-Congress alliance and Tipra Motha, a regional party headed by Pradyot Kishore Debbarma. Exit polls predict that the Congress will draw a blank while the CPM is set to get two-digit number.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 02, 2023 07:48 AM IST

    Tripura assembly election 2023 result live: Manik Saha seeks blessings from Mata Tripura Sundari temple ahead of counting

  • Mar 02, 2023 07:34 AM IST

    Tripura assembly election 2023 result live: 5 things to know about Pradyot Deb Barma

    Tipra Motha's impressive win in the tribal council election in 2021 makes Tipra Motha and Pradyot Deb Barma a formidable force in Tripura. If no party gets the majority, Deb Barma will emerge as the kingmaker.

    Here are 5 things to know about Tripura's king who can also become the kingmaker

    1. Kirit Pradyot Manikya Deb Barman is the head of the Tripuri royal family and the titular king.

    2. His political career started with the Congress but he left the party in 2019.

    3. Born in New Delhi, his childhood was spent in Shillong, Meghalaya.

    4. Pradyot's father Kirit Bikram Deb Barma was a three-time Congress MP and his mther Bibhu Kumari was a two-time Congress MLA, who also served as a minister in Tripura.

    5. Pradyot also served as the editor of The Northeast Today.

  • Mar 02, 2023 07:19 AM IST

    Tripura assembly election 2023 result live: Why Tipra Motha matters

    According to the exit polls, the Tipra Motha is set to make a mark with two-digit numbers in its first assembly election. The Congress and the CPM alliance have already welcomed Tipra Motha to join the alliance in a situation where no party gets the majority.

    Tipra Motha won the majority in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council Elections.

  • Mar 02, 2023 07:14 AM IST

    Tripura assembly election 2023 result live: Scene at a counting centre in Agartala

    A counting centre at Umakanta Academy Complex in Agartala.
    A counting centre at Umakanta Academy Complex in Agartala.
  • Mar 02, 2023 07:11 AM IST

    Tripura election result 2023 live: When and where to check/watch result

    The counting begins at 8am and the early trends will start coming from 10am. The live results can be checked from the Voter Helpline app and the election commission website. Details here

  • Mar 02, 2023 07:09 AM IST

    Tripura assembly election 2023 result live: What is Tipra Motha? Who is Pradyot Deb Barman

    Tipra Motha, also known as Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance, is a regional party founded in 2019 by Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma, a former Congressman and the titular king of the Tripuri royal family.

  • Mar 02, 2023 07:03 AM IST

    Tripura assembly election 2023 result live: A BJP CM if BJP-IPFT gets majority

    As already decided between the BJP and the coalition partner, Tripura will get a BJP chief minister if the BJP-IPFT gets majority and retains power.

  • Mar 02, 2023 06:59 AM IST

    Tripura assembly election 2023 result live: Security tightened across the state

    The counting will be held in 21 counting locations. Civil dress police personnel have been posted at the counting centres. Police picketing has been arranged near all party offices and sensitive areas.

  • Mar 02, 2023 06:55 AM IST

    Tripura assembly election 2023 result live: BJP confident its voteshare will increase

    In 2018, the BJP created history by wresting the state from the Left parties. As there is no prediction of any change in BJP's winning streak, the party is expecting to further its voteshare. "People in North-East saw good work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that's why our government is being elected in these states. I think a favourable trend will be seen in these three states again, our vote share will increase," BJP's Rituraj Sinha said.

  • Mar 02, 2023 06:54 AM IST

    Tripura assembly election 2023 result live: What did the exit polls predict?

    India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicted that BJP would get 36-45 seats and the Left-Congress will get 6-11 seats. The exit poll gave 9-16 seats to Tipra Motha.

    The ZeeNews-Matrize exit poll predicted that BJP-IPFT will get 29-36 seats in the 60-member House. It said Left-Congress combine is poised to get 13-21 seats and Tipra Motha 11-16.

    The ETG-Times Now poll predicted BJP would get 24 seats, Left-Congress would get 21 seats and Tipra Motha 14 seats. The BJP won 36 seats in the 2018 assembly election.

  • Mar 02, 2023 06:47 AM IST

    Tripura assembly election 2023 result live: What happened in 2018?

    In the 2018 results, the BJP won 36 seats and its ally IPET won 18 constituencies. The CPM won 16 seats and the Congress drew a blank.

    The 2023 Tripura elections are the first time that the Left and the Congress came together in the state.

  • Mar 02, 2023 06:47 AM IST

    Tripura election 2023 result live: Know about major seats, heavyweight candidates

    A total of 259 candidates are in the three-cornered battle among the BJP-IPET, the Left-Congress alliance, and Tipra Motha. Chief minister Manik Saha is contesting from the Town Bardowali constituency, while Union minister Pratima Bhowmik is fighting from the Dhanpur constituency in the Sepahijala district. CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury is contesting from the Sabroom seat. Read 

  • Mar 02, 2023 06:39 AM IST

    Tripura assembly election 2023 result live: Section 144 imposed in state

    As a preparation for the counting, prohibitory order under Section 144 has been imposed across the state from ppm on March 1 to 6am on March 3. Essential services and examinations have been kept out of its purview.

tripura

