Tripura election 2023 result live updates: BJP pegged to win 3-cornered battle

Tripura assembly election 2023 result live: All exit polls gave a huge mandate to the BJP and its ally the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura. Out of the 60 seats, the BJP combine is tipped to win around 40 seats, going by the exit poll predictions. The BJP-IPFT combine in the state is challenged by the Left-Congress alliance and Tipra Motha, a regional party headed by Pradyot Kishore Debbarma. Exit polls predict that the Congress will draw a blank while the CPM is set to get two-digit number.

